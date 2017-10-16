Donegal's Finesse gymnasts prepare for Gymstart challenge at National Arena

25 gymnasts from Finesse Gymnastics club are only a few weeks away from competing at this year’s Gymstart Challenge in Dublin.

Gymnastics Ireland introduced the gymstart challenge which is a progressive, inclusive award scheme for young gymnasts which also include coaching courses and workshops for gymnasts that wish to stay in the sport after they have finished competing.

The Gymstart programme contains 10 progressive levels of gymnastic skills ranging from level one where the gymnast performs basic skills such as a straddle or pike sit, up to level 10 where they will have to execute advanced skills like an unsupported back flip.

Each gymnast has to perform a routine encompassing seven out of ten perfect elements in order to be awarded a medal.

The Gymstart challenge is now into its third year but for the first time the gymnasts will be competing at the new National Indoor Arena in Dublin, the new home of Gymnastics Ireland.

Based at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown, the state-of-the-art facility comprises of a National Indoor Athletics Training Centre, National Gymnastics Training Centre and a National Indoor Training Centre which can cater for 20 different sports. The gymnastics arena the first of its kind in Ireland has an interior space – some 18,000m2.

Wishing all the gymnasts good luck for forth coming event that will take place on the Sunday 19th November.