Kildrum Tigers are the new leaders in Donegal League Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers moved top of the Donegal League Premier Division when they recorded a 2-1 victory over Rathmullan Celtic on Sunday.

The victory, coupled with Castlefinn Celtic's defeat against Cappry Rovers, means Kildrum now lead the way, with Glenea United second.

In the Temple Domestic Appliances Division, St. Catherine's recorded a notable 5-0 win away to the leaders Ballybofey United.

Drumkeen United made it six wins from six games when they won easily at Copany Rovers in Division Two.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Cappry Rovers . . . 1

Castlefinn Celtic . . . 0

Cappry Rovers secured the points in a thrilling top of the table clash at Cappry Park between two evenly matched teams. Castlefinn created a few chances in the first half putting pressure on the home defence but good defending and goalkeeping by Eoin Gallen in the Cappry goal kept the game scoreless at the break.

Cappry upped their game in the second half and created several half chances through Alan Getins, Cathal McShane and Aaron Kelly. Cappry got what proved to be the winner in the 73rd minute when Cathal Mc Shane won the ball outpaced the visitors defence and his cross was met by Aaron Kelly who blasted the ball to the net.

Eoin Gallen in goal was best for Cappry. Best for Castlefin was Ronan Tourish.

Referee: Mick Lagan.



Drumoghill F.C. . . . 2

Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 4

A second half brace from Caolan McDaid was enough to secure the points for Kilmacrennan Celtic from this entertaining clash at The Moss.

McDaid produced smart finishes either side of what looked like a remarkable recovery by the hosts, as they threatened to claim a share of the spoils after Kilmacrennan had cruised into a 3-0 lead. But McDaid’s 86th minute solo effort finally settled the outcome.

Kilmacrennan were the better side for the first hour of this contest and were well worth their 3-0 lead. They opened the scoring on 12 minutes when Chris Dillon took advantage of poor marking before Paddy Sheridan doubled their advantage on the half hour.

The game looked beyond Drumoghill after McDaid hammered home from 18 yards on 58 minutes to make it 3-0 to the visitors.

Drumoghill though lack nothing when it comes to character and the comeback began on 64 minutes when John O’Kane found the corner of the net.

Niall Hanley had earlier tested Jason Quinn’s ability to deal with the high ball from a corner kick as the windy conditions became a struggle to deal with. Hanley delivered another in-swinger and Quinn could only punch the ball clear from behind the goal-line and referee Liam McLaughlin awarded the goal.

It was now game on and Drumoghill piled on the pressure in search of a precious equaliser. But the pace of McDaid was something that they could not contain as he raced away to settle the contest.



Lagan Harps . . . 2

Donegal Town . . . 6

Donegal Town eventually ran out comfortable winners after a ding dong game. Donegal scored in the first minute when Michael O’ Donnell converted a cross from the right. Eunan Diver equalised on five minutes with a free from the edge of the area.

Lagan took the lead on eighteen minutes when Eunan Diver threaded a ball through which Iarlaith Mc Ginley finished well.

Keenan Gallagher then equalised for Donegal Town on 22 minutes with a header from a corner. The second half started the same way and Donegal regained the lead on 57 minutes when Stephen Graham fired home via a deflection.

Joe Mc Intyre got the goal his exciting wing play deserved on 65 minutes. This was game over. Donegal added a fifth through a penalty from Dan McHugh on 75 minutes and the fixth came from Ronan McHugh on 90 minutes.

A young Lagan side battled hard throughout with Oran Downey excellent while older players Damien Mc Fadden and Eunan Diver stood out. For an exciting Donegal side Joe Mc Intyre was a constant threat while Stephen Graham and Dan McHugh did well.

Referee: Paddy Martin.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Erne Wanderers . . . 2

Gweedore Celtic . . . 0

Erne Wanderers hosted Gweedore Celtic at the Lakeside Centre on Sunday in perfect conditions for football and claimed a comfortable two nil win.

The visitors made the long trip minus a few regulars but still made Erne work hard.

The breakthrough came on 20 minutes when David Dolan was fouled in the box and Ryan O’ Brien put the penalty into the top corner.

The visitors held out until the 65th minute when new signing Ronan Cox sprung the offside trap and lifted the ball over the advancing keeper.

Referee: James Malseed.

Raphoe Town . . . 0

Keadue Rovers . . . 1

A hard-fought game in perfect conditions was played at Deele Park, Raphoe. The first half ended scoreless with few chances for either side.

Keadue started the second half well and almost scored from a header, but it was brilliantly saved by Roy Duffy in the Raphoe goal.

Ryan Mc Cullagh hit the bar from 18 yards for Raphoe before the home side were caught on the break in the 82nd minute, Cory Gallagher getting what was to be the winner.

Referee: Mickey Mulhern.

Ballybofey United. . . 0

St. Catherine's . . . 5

St. Catherines recorded a win on the road when they defeated Ballybofey United on Sunday afternoon. The hosts, after gaining promotion last term were leading the Division going into this match but St. Catherines were good value for their victory.



Bonagee United . . . 2

Lifford Celtic . . . 5

The visitors came close to opening the scoring on nine minutes when James Connelly shot over from the edge of the box. Connelly did find the net two minutes later.

The home team levelled on 20 minutes when a great through ball from Eamon Cannon found Graham Cullen and he shot home. Mark Neeson put the visitors in front on the half hour when his free kick wide on the right found its way to the back of the net.

Lifford got their third on 33 minutes when Corey Mc Gettigan broke through the defence and laid the ball off to Johnny Robb and he shot home.

Lifford got their fourth on 55 minutes when the referee awarded a penalty for a foul on Connelly in the box and Jonny Robb’s spot kick was saved by Carr but Connelly converted the rebound.

Bonagee got their second on the hour when a free kick by Eamon Cannon went in at the near post.

The visitors were awarded a second penalty on eighty-three minutes but Carr made a great save from Robb. The visitors got the final goal of the game three minutes later when after a long ball from midfield over the defenc Jonny Robb beat the defender to the ball and lobbed the advancing keeper from twenty yards.

Referee: Seamus Ferry.



Dunkineely Celtic . . . 2

Convoy Arsenal . . . 5

Dunkineely started this game very brightly when they won a free on the right wing. The ball was well delivered by Paul Murrin who found Adrian Nesbitt who made no mistake to make 1-0 after just 4 minutes.

Convoy pressed hard and from a corner in the 12minute Eunan Kelly levelled matters. Celtic were back in front again in the 16th minute when Aaron Byrne got on the end of a corner from Darragh Murrin.

Convoy got level after 24minutes through Kelly from the penalty spot. It was nip and tuck after that when just before the break that man Kelly got his third.

Celtic had some great chances but found the visiting keeper in top form. Bogle got number 4 for Convoy in the 78th minute and Kelly got a second in the 86th minute to wrap up the points for the visitors for whom Eunan Kelly stood out. Martin Cunningham, Daniel Gallagher and Jordan Watters tried hard for the Celtic.





Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Curragh Athletic . . . 0

Deele Harps . . . 3

(Curragh did not field, walkover to Deele)

Cranford United . . . 1

Glenree United . . . 1

In what was the first derby between these teams for a few years and no team was going to get it easy. Cranford started brightly with Kaolan Mc Groddy and Kevin Doherty putting the Glenree defence under pressure.

Glenree got the lead with Danny Langan converting from a dead ball from 22 yards. Cranford again started brightly from the half time restart, and this time got their reward with Pauric Mc Ginty smashing home from inside the box for his second goal in as many games.

Both teams had chances to snatch the win but perhaps a fair result in the end.



Whitestrand United . . . 2

Letterbarrow Celtic . . . 1

On a perfect day for a game, Whitestrand took on Letterbarrow at McGarvey Park.

Whitestrand were attacking well early on and had a few chances. Sean Martin played a fantastic through ball and Liam O’ Riordan scored.

Whitestrand were well on top and had chances through Liam O’Riordan but Letterbarrow equalised when they were granted a penalty which after a delay Alan Foxton calmly slotted home.

Shortly after this, Paddy Kelly hit the bar from his own half with a superbly struck free kick.

Whitestrand responded well and regained the lead on the stroke of half time when a shot from Kevin Loughrey was palmed by the opposition keeper into the path of Liam O’ Riordan who made no mistake.

Whitestrand started the second half well and had early chances to extend their lead.

Letterbarrow were reduced to ten men and Whitestrand came away with the victory which could have been more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests.

Liam O’ Riordan for his superb running and two goals, Sean Martin for his superb assist and Anthony Fisher all deserve a special mention.

SATURDAY LEAGUE

It was a good day for the leading sides who all recorded victories on Saturday in Division One of the Saturday League.

Strand Rovers, who lead the way,, Donegal Town and Glencar Celtic were all winners in their respective fixtures.

Meanwhile in Division Two, the top two, Drumbar FC and St. Catherine’s, were both held at home.

The big game in the Glencar Inn Division was undoubtedly the meeting of Strand and Arranmore at Maghery.

The home side were looking to build on their excellent start to the campaign and they delivered another win with a 3-1 result.

Goals from Ryan Greene and Darragh Hanlon put Strand 2-0 up. Gavin McGlanaghey headed Arranmore back into the game in the second half but Greene scored his second to seal the win.

The Hospital Field played host to a great game on Saturday as Donegal Town beat Glenea United 4-3.

The visitors were in front early on through Ciaran McFadden but David Bustard equalised for Town to leave it 1-1 at the break.

David Harron and Stephen Curneen (2) got the goals to put Donegal 4-1 ahead and seemingly on their way to a convincing win. However, Martin Ferry hit two for Glenea as they almost denied second-placed Donegal the win.

In third place in the table are Glencar Celtic. They came out on top in their local derby against Orchard FC in a game played in Drumkeen. Kieran Doherty, who has been in such fine scoring form for Glencar, scored two. The Orhcard goal came from Michael Devine.

Castlefinn Celtic are up to fourth following a 6-1 home victory over Keadue Rovers. Keith Nelis was the match-winner for Castlefinn, scoring four goals. Rory Dalton and Stephen Roulston were also on the mark.

Milford United also enjoyed a good result, defeating Cappry Rovers 3-1.

Ciaran Blaney, JJ Fleming and Lee Burke scored for Milford with Kyle O’Meara on the mark for Cappry.



It’s very tight at the top in the Old Orchard Inn Division Two with Drumbar, St. Catherine’s and Gweedore Celtic making up the top three.

Drumbar have been the form team in this division this year, but on Saturday they had to be content with a point in a 3-3 draw with Gweedore Celtic.

Gweedore will be more than happy with this result. Their goals came from Daniel McLaughlin, Liam McFadden and Cathal Campbell.

The goals for Drumbar were scored by Caolan Loughney, Keelan Heeney and David Giblin.

Drumkeen United earned a good point away to St. Catherine’s for whom David McGuinness had scored to put the Killybegs men in front. Sam Hegarty’s spectacular strike gave Drumkeen a share of the spoils.

Kildrum Tigers are fourth but they had to battle all the way before beating Fintown Harps 4-3.

Codey Brogan, Jordan Boyce, Dylan Kildea and Damien Keys were the goalscorers for the Tigers.

It was 4-3 also in the local derby between Drumoghill and Lagan Harps with Drumoghill just about coming out on top. Their goalscorers were Dylan McElhinney with two, Mark Gibson and Gary Houston.

Dunlewely Celtic were impressive when winning 3-0 at home to Raphoe Town. John Cannon and Chris Cannon, along with an og, got the goals for Celtic.

RESULTS

Saturday, 14th October

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Strand Rovers 3 v 1 Arranmore Utd

Orchard F.C. 1 v 2 Glencar Celtic

Castlefin Celtic 6 v 1 Keadue Rovers

Donegal Town 4 v 3 Glenea United

Milford United 3 v 1 Cappry Rovers

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. 4 v 3 Lagan Harps

Dunlewey Celtic 3 v 0 Raphoe Town

St. Catherines 1 v 1 Drumkeen United

Kildrum Tigers 4 v 3 Fintown Harps

Drumbar United 3 v 3 Gweedore Celtic



Sunday 15th October

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Cappry Rovers 1 v 0 Castlefin Celtic

Glenea United 3 v 0 Milford United

Drumoghill F.C. 2 v 4 Kilmacrennan

Lagan Harps 2 v 6 Donegal Town

Kildrum Tigers 2 v 1 Rathmullan Celtic

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Erne Wanderers 2 v 0 Gweedore Cel

Raphoe Town 0 v 1 Keadue Rovers

Ballybofey United 0 v 5 St. Catherines

Bonagee United 2 v 5 Lifford Celtic

Dunkineely Cel 2 v 5 Convoy Arsenal

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Curragh Athletic 0 v 3 Deele Harps

Eany Celtic 4 v 0 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Cranford United 1 v 1 Glenree United

Copany Rovers 0 v 6 Drumkeen Utd

Whitestrand Utd 2 v 1 Letterbarrow.



FIXTURES

Saturday, 21st October

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore Utd v Orchard F.C. (1pm)

Glenea United v Strand Rovers

Cappry Rovers v Castlefinn Celtic

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Dunlewey Celtic v Drumoghill F.C.

St. Catherine's v Gweedore Celtic

Sunday 22nd October

FAI Junior Cup

Convoy Arsenal v Cavan Town

Lifford Celtic v Gweedore Celtic

Illies Celtic v Cappry Rovers

Castlefin Celtic v Drumkeen United

Whitestrand Utd v Rathmullan Celtic

Glenea United v Glengad F.C.

Carndonagh F.C. v Kilmacrennan

Greencastle F.C. v Milford United

Brian Mc Cormick Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers v Drumoghill F.C.

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Dunkineely Celtic v Keadue Rovers

Erne Wanderers v St. Catherines

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Letterbarrow Celtic v Gweedore Utd

Glenree United v Eany Celtic

Cranford United v Deele Harps