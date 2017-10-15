N CONAILL V ST. EUNAN'S: Great second half enough for Naomh Conaill to take Senior B title

Naomh Conaill, not for the first time this year, showed their experience in the last quarter to take the Senior B championship.

Naomh Conaill 1-13

St. Eunan's 2-8

It was a great win for the Glenties men who showed tremendous spirit when faced with a seven point deficit at the start of the second half, but in the end they were comfortable winners.

The experience of Daragh Gallagher was vital to the win in the second half and veteran captain Joe Kennedy came on for the last five or six minutes and contributed two vital points.

One moment of brilliance was the difference between two evenly matched teams in the first half.

That was the fist of Michael Martin, who got up to fist a goal on 27 minutes. Kieran Sharkey was the provider with a teasing long ball.

The goal put St. Eunan's 1-5 to 0-4 ahead. In added time at the end of the half Dara Gallagher replied with a free to leave it 1-5 to 0-5 at the break.

Up until the goal the game was really close. Indeed if Daragh Gallagher had to have his shooting boots, it could well have been a different story. Gallagher hit a post from 20m early on and then had three other efforts that went wide or were short.

Michael Martin had the opening score on six minutes, his effort going over off James Boyle's fingertips. Tony Byrne levelled for Naomh Conaill, and that was the pattern with Jake Whelan (2) and Paul McGuinness (2) trading points. St. Eunan's did have a goal chance on 19 minutes when Eddie Blake was on the end of a John Foley cross but James Boyle made a great save at the post.

Daniel Gillespie and Whelan put St. Eunan's two ahead on 24 minutes before Paul McGuinness again found space, this time with his left.

Then came the Martin goal to give the Letterkenny boys a three point half-time lead.

St. Eunan's had a whirlwind start to the second half with a point from Jake Whelan and then Oisin Carr got on the end of a '45' to put his side 2-6 to 0-5 ahead.

But Naomh Conaill responded with Shane McDevitt firing home a cracker of a goal and Seamus Ellis almost had another, his effort going just over the bar.

Shane McDevitt cut the deficit to two and Dara Gallagher landed a wonderful point from close to the sideline.

The Naomh Conaill recovery was complete on 45 minutes when Daragh Gallagher converted a free. Kevin Kealy pulled a great goal chance wide before Paul McGuinness put Naomh Conaill in front for the first time in the contest.

Daragh Gallagher doubled the lead with a free on 51 minutes, but County minor Aaron Deeney pulled a point back with five minutes left, St. Eunan's first score of the half from the 32nd minute.

Naomh Conaill brought on captain Joe Kennedy and he made an immediate impact fisting over after a Daragh Gallagher free dropped in from 47m.

Oisin O'Boyle pulled a free back but Joe Kennedy hit another great point for Naomh Conaill to put them two ahead again.

Naomh Conaill lost Martin Gallagher to a black card and they had a nervous moment when a high ball was launched into their goal area.

Scorers - Naomh Conaill: Daragh Gallagher 0-4,2f; Shane McDevitt 1-1; Paul McGuinness 0-4; Joe Kennedy 0-2; Tony Byrne, Seamus Ellis 0-1 each.

St. Eunan's: Michael Martin 1-1; Jake Whelan 0-4,2f; Oisin Carr 1-0; Daniel Gillespie, Aaron Deeney, Oisin O'Boyle (f) 0-1 each.

NAOMH CONAILL: James Boyle; Dermot Ward, Cathal Ellis, Stephen Molloy; JD Boyle, Jamie Gallagher, Hughie Gallagher; Charles McGuinness, Tony Byrne; Oran Doherty, Jamie McHugh, Daragh Gallagher; Paul McGuinness, Seamus Ellis, Shane McDevitt. Subs., Jamie Cranley for J Boyle ht; James Doherty for J McHugh 34; Martin Gallagher for JD Boyle 47; Joe Kennedy for McDevitt 57; Brian Reid for O Doherty 61;

ST. EUNAN'S: Conor Harley; John Foley, Colin McIntyre, Sean Halvey; Thomas Grant, Michael O'Malley, Mark Forde; Daniel Gillespie, Oisin Carr; Sean McGettigan, Kieran Sharkey, Kevin Kealy; Eddie Blake, Michael Martin (0-1), Jake Whelan. Subs., David Herlihy for Blake ht; Aaron Deeney for Foley 45; Oisin O'Boyle for Whelan 56