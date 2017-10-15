Joe Dunleavy helps Ulster to victory

Letterkenny's Joe Dunleavy was a try-scorer on Saturday as Ulster overcame Scarlets Premiership Select in the opening round of the British & Irish Cup at Banbridge RFC.

Dunleavy came through the ranks at Letterkenny RFC, but now plays for Malone having transferred from City of Derry.

Ulster recovered from a poor start, where they trailed 13-0 for a spell, to post a 24-18 win to open the competition in competent fashion.

Tom Prydie and Jack Condy scored early tries for the visitors before Rhys Jones made it 13-0 for Scarlets on 20 minutes.

However, 24 points on the spin turned things Ulster's way. Aaron Cairns scored the hosts' first try with No8 Dunleavy involved in the move. Then, two minutes later, Dunleavy managed to touch down and with Johnny McPhillips converting both tries and adding a penalty late in the half to give Ulster a 17-13 half-time lead.

The next score was always going to be crucial and after 22 scoreless second half minutes, Ulster confirmed their initiative, with full-back Jack Owens posting a third try, which was converted by McPhillips.

As the clock ticked towards 80 minutes, Scarlets piled on the pressure in search of a losing bonus point and their endeavor was rewarded when lock Josh Helps got over in the right corner.

Next up for Ulster is an away trip to play the Cornish Pirates next Sunday 22nd October.