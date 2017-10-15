Finn Harps lose out on penalties against Cork City

There was penalty shoot-out heartbreak for Finn Harps as they lost out to Cork City in an action-packed FAI National U-17 league quarter-final at Finn Park on Saturday.

Finn Harps . . . 3

Cork City . . . 3

(AET, Cork win 3-2 on pens)

As is often the case when it comes to penalties, one of the goalkeepers was to prove the hero. On this occasion it was Cork’s netminder Alan Kelleher who produced three saves during the spot-kicks to send his team through.

The lottery of the penalties was needed to decide a tie that was scoreless at half-time.

But in a thrilling second half, Harps twice came from behind to send the game to extra-time. Even then, there were two more goals with Cork scoring close to the end of the second period of extra time to make it 3-3 before they won on penalties.

They took the lead on 56 minutes when Cian Murphy scored the first of his two second half goals with a neat finish.

Adam Duffy drew the sides level on 64, heading in from a Corrie Lee Bogan delivery. Bogan was involved in Harps’ second goal on 78, his free eventually finding Keenan Diver who scored.

That goal made it 2-2 - Cork had gone back in front just two minutes earlier through Murphy again.

In the early part of the first period of extra-time, Harps went in front with substitute Jamie Brown’s header making it 3-2. But Cork weren’t to be beaten and Jamie O’Sullivan scored a late equaliser to deny Harps the win.

FINN HARPS: Joe Boyle, Lee McLaughlin, Odragh McGuinness, Keenan Diver, Darragh Ellison, Connor O’Reilly, Corrie Lee Bogan, Adam Duffy, Niall McGinley, Ryan Cunningham, Michael Gallagher. Subs: Jack Doherty, Jamie Brown.

CORK CITY: Alan Kelleher, Jack O’Sullivan, Thomas Collins, Conor Bowdren, Dean Leahy, Colin O’Mahony, Conor O’Mahony, Daniel Djomo, Doure Van Sinderen, Cian Murphy, Cian Bargary. Subs: Jamie O’Sullivan, Alex Minihane, Dale Holland.

REFEREE: Marty McGarrigle.