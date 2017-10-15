Wins for Letterkenny Rovers and champions Fanad United

It was a busy week in the Dopnegal Youth League with games in midweek and another two on Saturday.

On Tuesday night, Bonagee United defeated Keadue Rovers 3-2 while on Thursday, Gweedore United came from behind to defeat Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-2.

There were games on Saturday as well, with victories for Fanad United and Letterkenny Rovers.

Fanad United . . . 3

Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 1

Defending Champions Fanad United were made fight all the way before overcoming Kilmacrennan Celtic Youths 3-1 at Traigh-a-Loch on Saturday afternoon.

League newcomers Kilmacrennan had the most of the early possession and chances as they attacked from the start. They made their pressure count in the 25th minute when they took the lead. Shane McDevitt delivered a free from the half way line and the ball was headed into his own net by the unfortunate Padraig McGinty.

In the 35th minute Fanad got an equaliser. Bernard McGettigan made a fine run down the right wing and his excellent cross was met at the back post by Ronan Gallagher who thumped the ball home. The last chance of the half fell to Kilmacrennan through Jamie Grant who's shot was well saved by Eoghan Jordan.

With 20 minutes remaining Fanad took the lead. Darren McElwaine picked the ball up in midfield and his lovely through ball was picked up by substitute Jonah Serrinha who slotted the ball home.

With five minutes remaining Fanad made the points safe with a third goal. Ronan Gallagher played a lovey one-two with Conor Coll and he slotted the ball home for his second of the game. Best for Fanad were Bernard McGettigan, Rory O'Donnell and Ronan Gallagher. Best for Kilmacrennan were Oisin Cassidy, Jamie Grant and Shane McDevitt

FANAD UTD: Eoghan Jordan, Bernard McGettigan, Padraig McGinty (Sean Kerr 75), Matthew Gallagher, Rory O'Donnell, Peter Curran, Ryan Toye (Conor Coll 80), Darren McElwaine, Keelin McGroddy (Jonah Serrinha 53), Ronan Gallagher(Ciaran Coyle 85), Paul Bradley

KILMACRENNAN CELTIC: Darragh Russell, Caolan Gallagher, Oisin Cassidy, Patrick Tobin, Kieran Black, Shane McDevitt, Ronan Frain (Eoin Watson 75), Anthony Grant, Jamie Grant, Patrick Page (Bobby McGettigan 60), Ryan McFadden (Steve McDaid 63)

REFEREE: James Malseed



Letterkenny Rovers . . . 2

Swilly Rovers . . . 1

A strong second half display saw Letterkenny Rovers come from behind to defeat Swilly Rovers 2-1 to make it two wins from two in an intriguing clash at the Aura Centre on Saturday afternoon.

The home side played second fiddle for most of the opening half but came to life in the second period and two goals in the space of 2 minutes from Ruairi Dennehy and Jordan Gallagher eventually broke a well organised Swilly rearguard.

Swilly went ahead on 18 minutes when Kyle McMullan fired past Eoin O'Boyle.

Swilly were well in the ascendancy and O'Boyle had to be at his best when stopping a goalbound Ryan Higgins effort while Darragh Greene also shot over.

The home side were not at their most fluent but did begin to get a foothold in the game coming up to the break with Ryan O'Donnell coming close with a header.

The chances continued to come in the second half. Swilly once again almost grabbed a second which would have killed off the game when Justin McGee just screwed his effort wide of the post on 79 minutes.

The home side never gave up and deservedly drew level on 82 minutes when a Jordan Gallagher free kick caused panic in the visiting defence and the ball was eventually scrambled home by Ruairi Dennehy.

The celebrations had barely died down when Rovers went ahead just a couple of minutes later when Ethan Coll’scross was met by Jordan Gallagher at the back post who finished neatly.

Both sides are back in action in a fortnight as the interpros take place in Donegal next weekend so the league goes on break.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Eoin O'Boyle, Keelin Bogle, Ruairí Dennehy, Alan Stephenson, Darren Ferry, Mark McDaid, Dylan Brolly, Gabriel Aduaka, Ryan O'Donnell. Jordan Gallagher, Ethan Coll.Subs used;Matthew Woods, Clinton Ilupeju, Conor Friel

SWILLY ROVERS: Jamie-Lee Blaney, Anthony Gallagher, Kyle McMullan, Tony Gallagher, Conor O'Donnell. Ryan Higgins, Jason McDaid, Dylan Dorrian, Darragh Greene, Justin McGee, Jordan Nugent.Subs used; Jack McCauley, Tyler Durning, Raymond Doyle, Warren Patterson.

REFEREE: Vincent McLoughlin.

FIXTURE

Thursday, 20th October, 7.30pm

Gweedore United v Eany Celtic