Devenish get compensation as they defeat Ederney to win Fermanagh Div 1 League title

Barry Mulrone, whose grandfather Jimmy played for Donegal in the 1940s, was the hero of the hour with a superbly struck late point to clinch a thriller in Brewster Park on Saturday night.

Devenish 1-12

Ederney 1-11

Fermanagh star, Mulrone played a one two and took the return pass before hitting the target from 49 metres in the 61st minute

It was a fitting end to a richly entertaining affair where both sides missed several chances to clinch matters.

But all credit to both teams who eschewed defence that resulted in two great goals from both teams.

It looked like Ederney were well on their way they deservedly led by 1-7 to 0-7 at the interval.

And, county star Paul McCusker brilliantly found the net after just fifteen minutes.

McCusker gathered a long ball on the right wind and soloed deep into the Devenish defence and his half hit shot hit the net via Devenish keeper Paul Murphy’s outstretched.

Undaunted Devenish hit back with a gem of their own when elegant midfielder Terry O’Flanagan found JJ O’Brien on the edge of the square and the son of former Fermanagh full-back Michael O’Brien cooly picked his spot to level matters at 1-8 apiece in the 35th minute.

That set the tone for a real ding-dong second half where both sides traded some superb scores.

There were many mistakes and a few wides in the slippery conditions, but there was something refreshingly old fashioned about this great battle in Brewster Park.

Many of the neutrals in the huge crowd would have preferred a draw, but Devenish or their Ballyshannon native manager Malachy Cullen won’t mind in the slightest.

And, the Donegal connection continues as Devenish team captain Jason Love’s mum is from Ballyshannon.

So even if Erne Gaels did not to too well this year it is great to see their parish neighbours doing so well when it really matters.

Devenish scorers: B Mulrone 0-5,1f, T O Flanagan 0-3,3f, M O’Brien 0-2, R Maguire 0-1, J Love 0-1

Ederney scorers: P McCusker 1-1, M McCauley 0-3, D McCusker 0-2, A Dennison 0-2, C McGee 0-1, N Morris 0-1, D McCusker 0-1.

REFEREE: J Corcoran (Brookeboro)