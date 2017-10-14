Ardara win means Aodh Ruadh are Division Two champions

Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon are the AllSportStore.com Division 2 champions after nearest challengers Cloughaneely lost their penultimate league game against Ardara on Saturday.

The Falcarragh club needed to win in Ardara to set up what would have been a winner takes all encounter at home to Aodh Ruadh in their final league game next Sunday.

However, Ardara, in third spot, held on to beat Cloughaneely in an exciting contest by just two points, 1-9 to 1-7.

It means Aodh Ruadh remain three points clear at the top with just one game left to play. Ardara have closed the gap on Cloughaneely to just two points above them. Ardara play Sean MacCumhaills at home in their final match next weekend.

Today's game looked to be heading the way of the home side of Ardara at half-time. They led 1-5 to 0-2 at the break with their goal scored by Johnny Herron.

However, Cloughaneely mounted a terrific comeback and when they scored a goal of their own in the early stages of the second half they were right back in it. Going into the closing stages, the lead was down to just a point, 1-7 to 1-6.

But Ardara managed to finish strong and won with just two points to spare.