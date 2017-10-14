ST. NAUL'S V N MUIRE: Big win for St. Naul's in their quest for Division Three honours

St. Naul's are back in the race to be champions of Division Three after getting the better of Naomh Muire in a close game in Mountcharles.

St. Naul's 1-10

Naomh Muire 0-9

There was just a point between the sides as the game entered the final quarter as St. Naul's failed to score and Naomh Muire hit three points to get back in the contest.

But in the final fifteen minutes St. Naul's found a way with an inspirational point from Caolan Gaffney getting their show back on track.

They can thank some great work by big Lee McBrearty when Naomh Muire had their purple patch in the third quarter, getting back for three intercepts, while Conor Gavigan had a very strong performance at corner back.

The win puts St. Naul's a point behind Naomh Muire with a game in hand. If they can win their two remaining games (away to Red Hugh's and Downings) they will be Division Three champions.

Naomh Muire were without Paul Yank Boyle, who departed for Dubai earlier in the week.

GOOD FIRST HALF

St. Naul's were in front after four minutes with the Roses combining, Barry setting up John to point.

Stuart Johnston was fouled when almost clear on goal a couple of minutes later and Peadar Mogan doubled the lead.

Naomh Muire relied totally on free kicks in the opening half with Harry Harden getting the first of his three on eight minutes.

Stephen Griffin punished a foul for touching the ball on the ground and the big score of the first half came on 13 minutes. Stuart Johnston was at the start and finish of the move. He broke a kick-out and the ball was moved through Stephen Griffin, Peadar Mogan and Shane Conneely before Johnston got on the end of the move to fire home from close range.

Dara White pulled a point back from a free but a great team point followed for St. Naul's with stand-in 'keeper Liam McGroarty clearing and the ball went the length of the field before James Flynn fired over.

Naomh Muire cut the deficit to three with frees from Harden and White but St. Naul's punished two frees at the other end, Mogan and Griffin pointing.

Just on the stroke of half-time Harry Harden had the final score to leave it St. Naul's 1-6, Naomh Muire 0-5 at the break.

Naomh Muire were much improved in the third quarter and two Dara White frees had them back in contention. St. Naul's just couldn't get going with Peadar Mogan wide off an upright. When Harry Harden pointed after Patrick Gillespie broke the ball to him on 45 minutes, the fat was in the fire.

There was a moment of controversy when a Dara White effort was waved wide by one umpire and over by the other, but referee Val Murray agreed with the home side official. He also showed a yellow to 'keeper Liam McGroarty for interfering with the umpires' flag!

But then St. Naul's found their form. They got their first point of the half from an unlikely source, corner-back Caolan Gaffney. Stephen Griffin added a free and Shane Conneely squeezed one over from an awkward angle.

Dara White, from a free, cut the lead to three again with two minutes left but substitute Aidan Meehan eased the home side's nerves with an insurance point on the stroke of full time.

ST. NAUL'S: Liam McGroarty; Conor Gavigan, Brendan McCole, Caolan Gaffney (0-1); Stuart Johnston (1-0), John Rose (0-1), Martin Breslin; Barry Griffin, Lee McBrearty; Stephen Griffin (0-3,3f), Barry Rose, Daniel Friel; James Flynn (0-1), Shane Conneely (0-1), Peadar Mogan (0-2,2f). Subs., Cathal Lowther for B Rose 37; Aidan Meehan (0-1) for B Griffin 56

NAOMH MUIRE: Thomas Duffy; Cian Boyle, Brian Gillespie, Daniel Gallagher; Paddy McCafferty, Aidy O'Gara, Jack Boyle; Jack O'Brien, Adam O'Brien; Harry Harden (0-5, 3f), Hugh Martin, Dara White (0-4, 3f); Daniel Devlin, Sean Boyle, Sean Burns. Subs., Tom McHugh for S Boyle ht; Patrick Gillespie for Devlin 37; Patrick Rodgers for J Boyle; Ultan Boyle for Burns both 51.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)