Match off because team unable to field

The new league season might only be recently up and running in the Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League, but already the league has been forced to postpone a fixture because a club is unable to field.

Finn Harps Reserves were due to host Letterkenny Rovers in the league on Sunday.

However, the league has today issued the following statement:

"The Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League game between Letterkenny Rovers and Finn Harps Reserves has been called off.

Finn Harps Reserves have informed the Ulster Senior League that they will be unable to fulfill the fixture due to their Under-17 and Under-19 teams being in Airtricity League action this weekend.

As per Ulster Senior League rule, Letterkenny Rovers will be awarded a 3-0 wi