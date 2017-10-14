DONEGAL CO. FINAL: Michael Jack is back and has a great feeling about Naomh Conaill

There was a familiar face back at the Co. final press night with Michael Jack O'Donnell back in action with his camera.

A dyed in the wool Naomh Conaill man, he has seen and enjoyed many days with the club and county and he is full of praise for those who do the work behind the scenes.

"There are a lot of men doing good work in the club; a lot of men behind the scenes that don't get the praise at all. I'm not going to start naming names, as you would leave people out," said Michael.

"There are people looking after underge teams that never get the glory. You have to hand it to them men."

Michael's involvement with the club goes back to the 1960s and he remembers a good team that almost brought glory just before he came on the scene.

"The '65 team were very unlucky that the didn't win it the first day. Then we had good teams in the '70s but we could never get past the quarter-final stage.

"A certain man who played on those teams said to me after the 2005 final: 'They wouldn't lace our boots'. I said, 'what are you talking about'. They're after winning the county senior championship for the first time ever and we never got past the quarter-final.' 'Ah, he says, we were a far better team'.

It is a statement that Michael does not agree with. "These young fellas now, they have won three and lost two. And I was just looking at them the last day, when they were in trouble Leo (McLoone) stood up at the start of the second half. And then Marty Boyle, Anthony Thompson and Eoin Waide, the three ould warriors in the half-back line drove them on.

"And you had Brendan McDyer up front and wee Eoghan McGettigan wile cool on the frees.

"They have that experience in semi-finals and finals and it stood to them," said Michael, who also praised young Kieran Gallagher to be so composed to bend and pick up and take his goal so well.

As regards Sunday's final, he says: "Everyone knows what Kilcar has; the pace of the McHughs and Paddy (McBrearty) inside and Ciaran (McGinley) at midfield. But look, Gaoth Dobhair had a lot of pace too and we counteracted it in the second half and hopefully we can do the same against Kilcar."

After being out of action due to health issues for the past few months, he is very happy to be coming out the other side and is really looking forward to seeing Naomh Conaill in the county final.

"I still love it. I was down in the Banks at the U-16 final against Ardara in the wind and rain. It was a great game of football, two good teams. I really enjoyed. I was soaken but I went home happy."