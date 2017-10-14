DONEGAL CO. FINAL SPECIAL: Seamus Gallagher provides managerial link to last Kilcar success

Kilcar's rise to prominence came in the mid 1970s and there will be a direct link to those years on Sunday when Seamus Gallagher takes his place on the sideline in MacCumhaill Park.

Back then Seamus, along with his neighbour, Sean McGinley, were part of the county set up along with Michael Carr and now Seamus is back on board while Sean McGinley continues to represent the club at Co. Board level.

Gallagher just lives for football. Domiciled in Ardara, he has moved back and forth, managing and playing for both.

He remains (in 1993) the last man to manage Kilcar to a county title, having Mark McShane as his captain, and he talks fondly of Mark and Roger; James Carr (whose brother, John is now chairman) and the McHughs, Martin and James, who now have sons playing.

"I find it hard to stay away from football and I would have to thank Barry Doherty for inviting me back.

"It's where you're from is the team that you want to do well, but then any team you are playing for, you want the best for them.

"Back in 1993 we had a great team as well and many of the family members of that team are involved now. It is a long time in Kilcar, 24 years, without winning a championship," says Gallagher.

However, he also knows that county finals are not easily won. "Its great to be back in county final. There is unfinished business, but we are going to be up against. We are up against a very tough Glenties side, who came back from six points down against Gaoth Dobhair.

"In the second half they showed great spirit and great fitness and that is something we are aware of," he said.

However, he agrees that he is part of a great side: "We have an excellent footballing side, very skillful players on the ball. But I have to say that Barry Doherty has done an excellent job in taking over as manager. Paul, James and myself gave him a helping hand.

"But he has put a great team behind him with Ronan Brennan from Dungloe as trainer and Emma McSweeney as physio," said Seamus, who felt that the officer board of John Carr, Nicola Doogan and Glenda Dolan have been excellent in backing Barry and the team.

Seamus Gallagher also points to the help the backroom team have received from Eamonn Doherty, Odhran McLaughlin and Ryan McShane.

"Championships are very hard to win. I look back on my own time and I won four championship medals but I was beaten in three finals. At the end of the day you need lucky breaks in a county final. But then that goes for both teams and Glenties will be up for the game as well."

He feels last year's reversal will be a motivating factor. "It should urge on the boys. The worst thing that you could hope for is to get beat in a second final. But not to say, we got beat in a second final in 1997 and 1998 but we won in 1989. I would expect Kilcar to be well ready for this final

"Barry Doherty has done excellent work in getting everything ready for this final. He has left no stone unturned and it is a difficult job for a man with a young family."

Seamus Gallagher's first county final was playing for Ardara against Kilcar in 1980, a day when Kilcar were victorious.

He was a fearless character on the field, despite his size, and no doubt he will be urging Kilcar to play with no fear in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday.