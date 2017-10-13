Donegal GAA clubs not happy about being kept in dark about league format changes

Donegal GAA clubs expressed some annoyance at the monthly Co. Committee meeting on Monday last at being left in the dark about possible changes to the club league format.

This newspaper carried a story some two weeks ago which outlined that there had been a Work Group meeting to discuss possible changes to the club league structure.

One of the proposals being put forward was a 13 team league with a regional summer league during the intercounty championship season.

It is learned that some clubs expressed surprise at the monthly Co. Committee meeting that they were completely unaware that this issue was being debated and they wondered who made up the Work Group.

It is learned that a further meeting of the Work Group was held on Wednesday last but it was widened to invite all clubs.

It seems that there was a much wider range of proposals at this latest meeting with opposition to the idea of a regional league.

The major stumbling block around all the proposed changes - which include 13 and 15 team leagues - centre around the availability of county players.

There seems to be strong opposition to Star games, while the idea of having a regional league during the period of Donegal’s involvement in the Ulster and All-Ireland series, could run to 12 weeks, which also generated opposition.

There was also a viewpoint that the present leagues were working very well.

There is to be a further meeting of the Work Group before the end of October and it is expected that the thorny question will get a further airing at the November Co. Committee meeting.

Any changes to the league format will have to be proposed by clubs and brought to the annual Regulations Meeting which is due to be held in the last week of November.