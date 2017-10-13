DONEGAL SENIOR FINAL PREVIEW: Have Kilcar learned from last year's final reversal?

It has been a long twelve months for supporters of Kilcar after last year’s final defeat to Glenswilly. But they have another chance this Sunday when they face Naomh Conaill in the decider in MacCumhaill Park (4.00 p.m.)

The build-up to last year’s final was something that was felt was a factor in Kilcar not performing on the day. But while just a point separated them and Glenswilly at the end of the game, there was no doubting that Michael Murphy, Neil Gallagher and Co. had done a number on the men from the south-west.

A year later and a little chastened, Kilcar are back in the final but they are still very short odds to bridge that gap back to their last success in 1993. They have won all five games in the championship (and also look odds on to add back-to-back league titles). Their semi-final demolition of St. Michael’s set down a marker that they are in top form ahead of the decider.

Naomh Conaill, on the other hand, have had to battle hard to make it to the decider, losing in the group stages to St. Eunan’s, albeit after they were already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Killybegs put it up to them in the quarter-final and they needed all their fighting qualities and a bit of luck to get past a very good Gaoth Dobhair side in the semi-final.

When the sides met last year in the semi-final, Kilcar pulled away to win easily by 5-10 to 1-11, but like most games, the scoreline might have been a little false. A year earlier the same margin of 11 points separated the sides, but it was Naomh Conaill who came out on top 4-10 to 0-11.

Because of the rivalry, games between the sides have become heated in recent times but hopefully the focus will be on football on Sunday next.

Kilcar have a new management team under Barry Doherty, which seems to have kept a lid on the hype this year. There is apprehension among their supporters. They know that they have a team capable of beating anyone on their day, but after last year they know that it doesn’t just happen.

On the other hand, Naomh Conaill supporters have tasted success three times in 12 years and it gives you that extra pep in your step knowing that you are following a team that know how to get across the line on the big day.

Given the recent scorelines between the teams and the games this season, we can expect goals in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday. Both have scored seven in their run to the final with Naomh Conaill having a green flag in every game. Kilcar have conceded four while Naomh Conaill have conceded just two.

It was a Michael Murphy goal which proved Kilcar’s downfall in last year’s final, and one feels if they can keep a clean sheet on Sunday, they will be taking the cup home.

Against St. Michael’s, it seemed as if Kilcar had a strategy of getting men back and breaking at pace. They got in a huge amount of blocks in that game and once they got on the front foot they looked devastating. Michael Hegarty has been used in deeper role and his football brain could be a deciding factor.

But they haven’t encountered a sticky game, apart from the home tie against Glenswilly (who were just a shadow of the side that defeated them last year). How will they react to that? Naomh Conaill will get in their faces and they also have some excellent attacking players who can make and take scores.

Martin Regan and his backroom team have had two weeks to get a plan in place. Trying to stop the Kilcar running game will be top of their list? If they can do that then there could be another shock on county final day.

But at the end of the day it will come down to the team that scores the most. Kilcar have averaged just over 19 points for their five games, ahead of Naomh Conaill’s 0-14. Naomh Conaill know that if they can improve again from the semi-final then anything can happen.



VERDICT: KILCAR