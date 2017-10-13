DONEGAL JUNIOR FINAL: Red Hugh's v N Colmcille: Red Hugh’s to deliver another championship  

Red Hugh's are bidding for the second time in three seasons to end a long championship famine at the Cross.

For a club that were in two senior championship finals in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Red Hugh's have to scroll back all of 36 years to their last championship success.

That was the Junior A championship final of 1981. They defeated Kilcar juniors in the decider.

It was only the club’s second major championship success. The other was 35 years earlier in 1946 when they overcame Corlea, also in a junior final.

After losing to Naomh Ultan in a replay two years ago, they face Naomh Colmcille in the final in O’Donnell Park on Saturday. (4 pm)

Two years ago they were managed by Donegal All-Ireland winning wing-back Donal Reid. This time around another former club stalwart Joe Carlin, has taken the baton.

And Carlin can call on up to nine of the team that lost out by a point to Naomh Ultan in the 2015 replay.

Peadar McGlinchey, Eugene Browne, Gerard Melaugh, Johnny Carlin, Calvin Bradley, Padraig McMenamin and team captain and top marksman, Damien Brown, are all still commanding their places on the starting 15.

“We were very disappointed the way the replay went against Dunkineely two years ago,” said the skipper Damien Browne.

“There is still a good few of the team from that day playing and we have been waiting ever since to get back to get another crack at the final.”

Red Hugh's take a five game unbeaten run to the final, including four straight wins in Group A over Robert Emmett’s, Moville, Urris and Naomh Padraig, Muff.

They also defeated Division Four League champions Convoy in the semi-final.

Naomh Colmcille have also won the Dr McCloskey Cup, twice, in 1994 and 2010.

They qualified from Group B in third place behind Letterkenny Gaels and Convoy.

But they have produced their best football in the knockout stages with wins over a fancied Moville in the quarter final and Letterkenny Gaels in the semi-final.

“We are just happy that we have come through and are in the final,” said Naomh Colmcille captain Willie Gillespie.

“The Junior Championship is so competitive you could have picked five or six teams that were capable of winning it at the start of the year.

“We were in a very competitive group along with Letterkenny Gaels, Convoy, Na Rossa and Lifford.

”We won two games and drew one and only finished in third place in the group.”

Naomh Colmcille still have Gerard Curran, Ryan McErlean, Ciaran Devine, Alex Devenney, Eddie Gillespie, Paul Friel and Matthew Crossan from 2010.

They, along with new kids on the block Michael Lynch, Daniel Clarke and Willie Gillespie, are the backbone of this years team.

Red Hugh's warmed up with a ten point (3-7 to 0-6) away league win over Senior Championship quarter-finalists, Burt, on Sunday.

“It was close enough until the last ten minutes when we pulled away.

“It was good preparation for the final and thankfully we didn’t pick up any injuries.”

Red Hugh's are the Division Three team and have been more consistent than Naomh Colmcille in the course of the season.

They also have a better balance to their formation and look to have a greater spread of scorers. The captain Damien Browne is their chief marksman. But Calvin Bradley, Colm Melaugh, Ricky Gallen and Jonathan Carlin are more than capable of chipping in with matching scores.

Both camps report no major injury concerns and Joe Carlin at the Cross and Ryan McKinley in Newtown will have the luxury of selecting from fully fit squads.

Verdict: Red Hugh's.