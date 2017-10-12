MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Looks like it will be a Blue day in Ballybofey on Donegal county final day!

Next Sunday will see Kilcar take on Naomh Conaill in the Donegal senior football county final, the biggest prize in the club game within Donegal.

Kilcar come once again into a county final as everyone’s favourites after cruising through the championship group stages and then with comprehensive victories over Bundoran in the quarter-final and St. Michael’s in the semi-final.

Kilcar have been on top of their game both in the league and in the championship this year. Blessed with a great squad of young attacking players, they have gotten over the disappointment of last year’s surprise final defeat to Glenswilly to get back onto the big stage to once again try and get their hands on the cup.

Naomh Conaill have had a different path. They struggled over Four Masters and Dungloe in the group stages, managed to overcome a resilient Killybegs side in Ardara in the quarter-final and scrap past a fancied Gaoth Dobhair in the semi-final.

Much can be made of results throughout the year but they will stand for very little once the ball is thrown in next Sunday. The team that will play the best on the day, take their scores at the right time and above all keep their discipline both when they have the ball and when they don’t will come through.

Kilcar go into the final as everyone’s favourites, except maybe if you‘re from Glenties, but have they got over last year’s final? They have put up some serious scores this year and everyone knows the scoring power they have within their squad; the likes of the three McHughs, Paddy and Stephen Mc Brearty and Conor Doherty. They depend on running the ball, moving it through the hands and creating space for the runners. They are not quick to kick long balls into the full-forward line but when you have a player of the calibre of Paddy McBrearty, you would have to question why.

Ciaran Mc Ginley is a strong runner from the middle of the field and gets through an enormous amount of work. Michael Hegarty is still the playmaker and can split a defence like no one else. They have strong runners in the likes of the two McCleans and with Mark Sweeney roaming and linking up play, they look extremely strong.

If they have a weakness, and Glenswilly exposed it in last year’s final, it is their lack of physicality and their ability to stop runners coming from deep.

In last year’s final they left their full-backs one-on-one without any cover and were lucky not to concede more than just the one goal.

Naomh Conaill, it has to be said have, not lit up the championship trail this year; well not until the second half against Gaoth Dobhair at least. They struggled to overcome both Four Masters and Dungloe in the group stages and just about got over Killybegs in the quarter-final. Their first half showing against Gaoth Dobhair in the semi-final would not have inspired many but when they came out in the second half it was more like the Naomh Conaill that have dominated underage and senior football for the last few years.

County finals are nothing new for this group of players. They have been there and done that. They have added several younger lads since the last time they lifted the Donegal championship but those players have been part of county winning minor and U-21 sides.

Like Kilcar they have a strong squad of players led by the impressive Leo McLoone and Anthony Thompson, two lads that know how to see games through, with the likes of Eoin Waide, Eoghan McGettigan, Dermot Molloy, John O‘Malley and Ciaran Thompson, they too have a lot of talent within their squad.

While Kilcar are clear favourites, finals are not won easy. They are there to be won and if any player approaches the game with the slightest of doubts they will pay the price. Kilcar have been brilliant all year but Naomh Conaill have been able to raise the bar at every different stage. Their second half display against Gaoth Dobhair was impressive. Kilcar defeated them heavily in last year’s county semi-final and that will be a sore point with many of the Naomh Conaill lads. Kilcar will have the scars of losing last year’s final when they were expected to do greater things than just win a county title.

Much will depend on how the game is refereed and indeed as the winter approaches what sort of weather the day will offer. Unlike last year, Kilcar will not be taking anything for granted and will use the experience of last year to prepare better. Naomh Conaill will know that they have not won as many championships as this group of players maybe should have. They will also know that opportunities do not come around too often. They will use their experience of past finals and the hurt of last year’s semi-final defeat to spur them on.

While many will see the result as clear cut, I am not that sure. Both teams will cancel each other out in certain positions. For Kilcar they must get the ball to Paddy McBrearty, who will get the lion’s share of their scores and make sure their full-back line is covered. For Naomh Conaill they need to bring the intensity they started the second half against Gaoth Dobhair and they need their forwards to take their chances when they are presented.

All going well someone in blue will win!

SYMPATHY

I would like to take the opportunity to pass on my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the late Dessie Kelly, a great character who attended games all over the county and will be sadly missed. May he rest in peace.