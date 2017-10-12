Democrat Sports Performance of the Week - who did you select?

A big well done to James Boyle from Dungloe who is the winner of this week’s Sports Poll where we asked you to vote for the best Donegal performance in sport in the past week.

James was captain of the Irish Aumputee team which did so well at the EAFF European Championships in Turkey.

It was a proud week for James who was part of a team that did so well, qualifying from their group before losing out to Poland in the quarter-finals.

James took an amazing 55% of this week’s vote - and he was the runaway winner of our poll.

The other nominees were as follows:

- Ronan Curtis, who played for Ireland U-21s against Norway and Israel in Euro qualifiers.

- Cory Gallagher - scored all five goals for Keadue Rovers against Erne Wanderers in the Donegal League on Sunday.

- Glenfin Reserve team, winners of the Intermediate B county title following their victory over Milford.

- Karl Lacey - outstanding performance for Four Masters in relegation play-off against Ardara in Fintra on Saturday.

- Milford - winners of Donegal Intermediate Championship after defeating St. Naul's in the final on Sunday.

- Milford AC, who won the men's team event at the Donegal Novice Cross-Country Chamionships for first time ever.

- Naomh Conaill U-16s - winners of southern regional title after a great battle with local rivals Ardara.

Thanks to everyone who voted.