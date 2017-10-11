Francie Martin not happy with McMenamin comments

The manager of Glenfin Ladies has denied the suggestion that his team showed any disrespect to their opponents in the lead-up to their Ulster Senior Club Championship quarter-final last weekend.

Francie Martin was responding to comments made by the opposition manager, Ryan McMenamin of St. Macartans after the game.

Glenfin lost out to the Tyrone champions by just two points at the end of an exciting tie at Pairc Taobhoige on Sunday.

When interviewed afterwards, McMenamin, the former Tyrone inter-county star, said his team ‘felt a wee bit annoyed’ at the fact Glenfin had been talking about reaching an Ulster final. He noted that his team were beaten in last year’s provincial decider and said his team were not respected enough.

His opposite number, Francie Martin, said he couldn’t understand the comments of the St. Macartans manager.

“I don’t know why he was saying we were disrespectful,” he said.

“There was no foundation for those comments at all. It’s not fair to our team or our club who put in a big effort on the day. We provided food for them after the game and the treatment that they got was excellent.

“I’ve been managing for over 15 years in the game and I would certainly not be someone who is ever disrespectful to another team, manager or their players. I just wouldn’t be into that carry-on.”

Martin said his disappointment at the comments were not sour grapes, and if anything, he could have been more annoyed with certain incidents in the game, as well as the performance of the match referee.

St. Macartans came from behind in the second half to win the tie by 2-13 to 4-5.