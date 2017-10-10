Dale Gorman scores for Northern Ireland U-21s

Donegal's Dale Gorman scored a brilliant goal for Northern Ireland as they recorded a 4-2 win over Estonial in the European Under-21 Championship qualifiers on Tuesday evening.

The victory at Mourneview Park means Nothern Ireland got top of their group.

Ryan Johnson fired Ian Baraclough's side in front only for Estonia two score two goals to take the lead.

Then Letterkenny man Gorman, who has been enjoying such a good season with Stevenage, drew the sides level with a wonderful equaliser just before half time.

A goal from Mark Sykes and an og helped the Irish to victory.