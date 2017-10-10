Strong Donegal flavour to Republic of Ireland women's squad

Republic of Ireland Women's National Team Head Coach Colin Bell has named a 21-player squad for the FIFA 2019 World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

The WNT travel to Slovakia for the qualifier at the National Training Centre in Senec, Slovakia on Tuesday, October 24th.

Three Donegal players are included in the squad: Tyler Toland (St. Johnston), Amber Barrett (Milford) and Roma McLaughlin (Greencastle).

Republic of Ireland strikers Stephanie Roche and Aine O'Gorman have been ruled out of the game following injuries sustained in the 2-0 win over Northern Ireland so the WNT manager has recalled Celtic forward Ruesha Littlejohn to the squad.

WNT Head Coach Colin Bell said: "To sustain two injuries in the first qualifying game was a major blow to us. Stephanie and Aine are major parts of the team and have plenty of experience so we will miss them for this game, but it is also an opportunity for the other players to step up.

"With an important elite phase in the Netherlands coming up for the Women's Under-19s, I felt it was important not to call up any player from that group to give Dave Connell's side the best chance of progression.

"It is going to be a tough match for us but it's important we go into the game looking to build off that positivity from our performance in Northern Ireland and keep pushing forward in our qualification campaign."

Republic of Ireland squad to face Slovakia

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City WFC), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading WFC), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion), Clare Walsh (UCD Waves), Megan Campbell (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Karen Duggan (UCD Waves), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne Ladies).

Attackers: Katie McCabe (Arsenal, on loan at Glasgow City), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Claire O'Riordan (Wexford Youths), Ruesha Littlejohn (Celtic), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies), Heather Payne (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne Ladies).