BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Donegal mourning a stalwart: Lacey appointment good one

First may I begin this week on a sad note and the death of a great Donegal GAA stalwart Dessie Kelly, who passed away on Friday.

Dessie was good Gael and a fanatical GAA man and he travelled the length and breadth of the country following Donegal. He was also a fanatical follower of club football and that was not only in Donegal. You were as likely to see him at a club game in Derry and Tyrone as you were in Donegal.

We were good friends though we had many an argument and only a few weeks ago we had a right good barney about the appointment of the new Donegal team manager.

I’m really sorry I cannot make his funeral, but I’m out of the country at the moment and I won’t be back until next week.

My deepest sympathies to his wife Pat; sons Martin and Eugene and daughters Jacinta and Joanne.

He will be missed by us all but most of all by Pat and the family. Ar Dheis Dé ar a anam.

From a sad news story to a good news one and the appointment of Karl Lacey to Declan Bonner’s Donegal senior management team.

Let me begin by saying it is a first class appointment. Karl, a four time All-Star, brings a wealth of experience to the management team.

He will be well respected by the younger members in the squad who will really look up to him

I brought him into the Donegal squad in 2003/04 and I remember his grandfather, Michael Kelly, at the time asking me about him. I told him he was most definitely one for the future. He was a class player and I have no doubt whatsever he will be a huge success in management. I want to wish him, Declan and Paul McGonigle and the rest of the management team all the best.

Finally, the county final is on next Sunday and I have to say I fancied Kilcar at the start of the year. And nothing has happened to change my mind. They are top of the Division One League table and have the league all but wrapped up.

It promises to be a great final and Glenties will be no pushover. They have a wealth of championship appearance from the last ten years or so and a good deal of success. They have played in five finals and they have won three of them. You won’t find that experience in any coaching manual. They have a very strong backline and with Leo McLoone in the middle of the field they will not go down without one hell of a fight.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.