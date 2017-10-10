Aodh Ruadh hit six goals to defeat Kilcar in Donegal Southern U-16 Div. 2 final



Aodh Ruadh raided for goals at the right time to secure the Southern Division 2 Championship title in an entertaining decider against Kilcar played in Ballintra's Páirc Naomh Bríd last Saturday.

Aodh Ruadh 6-5

Kilcar 1-10

Ballyshannon were against the light breeze in the first half, but it was Kilcar who drew first blood six minutes in, their midfielder sending over a well-worked point.

Aodh Ruadh had been tentative up to that point, some final nerves evident, but Kilcar's opener helped spark them to life. From the restart they worked the ball swiftly up the pitch to Eoin Doherty who finished beautifully to the net. Four minutes later Odhran McGarrigle added a point and then as the game moved into the second quarter Shane Brady smashed home the second goal of the game.

Kilcar's full-forward hit a point, but that was cancelled out within the minute by Eoin Doherty.

As the half drew to a conclusion Kilcar began to get a bit more attacking traction and two frees heading towards half time had them back to within four points of Ballyshannon. Then two minutes from half-time came the score of the game. Tiernan Flood-Dolan took possession of the ball down into the corner of the pitch. There didn't look to be much on, but he flighted in divinely struck pass parallel to the end line which was met by the fist of Shane Gillespie and powered to the net.

Kilcar responded with another free, but a Shane Gillespie point made it 3-3 to 0-5 at the turn over.

The Towney men came out determined to make a battle of things in the second half. They got off to the perfect start, with a neat point quickly followed by a goal from their number 13. Suddenly there was just a goal in it.

Aodh Ruadh didn't panic though and a Shane Gillespie point was followed by Shane Brady goal to provide some breathing space. Kilcar answered those scores with two frees from the boot of their number 13 to make it 4-4 to 1-8 with 37 minutes gone.

John McNulty's men were still well in the game, but their chances took a body blow in the 41st minute when Eoin Doherty landed his second goal of the game. Kilcar's corner-forward hit a point from play and a free to make it 5-4 to 1-10 with 46 minutes on the clock.

However, just as they had done against Naomh Muire in the semi-final Aodh Ruadh played good controlled football in the game's decisive stages to take victory. Cian Rooney clipped over a trademark left foot effort in the 48th minute.

With time almost up, Matt Gillespie somehow managed to get down to stop a Kilcar penalty. Then in four minutes into added time Marty McGarrigle was the right man in the right place to finish a loose ball to the net and put the seal on a great team performance. Joint captains Adam Clarke and Shane Gillespie collected the trophy after the game. Man of the match was Eoin Doherty, giving an absolutely outstanding performance, with even his late dismissal on a yellow card a function of giving everything for the team.

Aodh Ruadh now have a home quarter-final against Glenfin this Sunday at noon in Father Tierney Park.

Aodh Ruadh: Matt Gillespie; Kyle Murray, Adam Clarke, Nathan Owens-Kelly; Tiernan Flood Dolan, Eugene Doherty, David Doherty; Senan Rooney, Shane Gillespie (1-2); Odhran McGarrigle (0-1), Mark McGlynn, Harry Howarth; Shane Brady (2-0), Eoin Doherty (2-1), Niall Monaghan. Subs: Cian Rooney (0-1); Marty McGarrigle (1-0); JJ Goan; Cian Barden; Frankie McGinley, Daniel Dolan, Jack McCaffrey, Mark Gettins, Colm McGloin, Aaron Neilan, Ryan Keenaghan.