KILLYBEGS V AODH RUADH: Philip Patton outstanding as Aodh Ruadh win again

At one stage coasting, visitors Aodh Ruadh had to conjure up some magic to restore their lead in this game, but to their credit, they did it in style.



Kilybegs……..2-10

Aodh Ruadh ……. 3-15



Three goals inside six minutes saw them recover the lead and ease away from a Killybegs team who showed real spirit at times.

One wonders had they replicated that fighting quality a bit more often in earlier games, would they be heading for Division Three?

For Aodh Ruadh winning continues their dream of winning the Division 2 title - they are already promoted - but the title is still not decided but winning keeps that dream very much alive.

At Fintra, on a soft field which shipped torrents of rain last week, they laboured at times. James O’Donnell’s side should have been more than 0-10 to 1-4 ahead at the break and seven minutes into the second half found themselves a point behind, Evan Broderick bundling home a goal to put his side 2-6 to 0-11 ahead.

Two Aodh Ruadh switches, which saw Johnny Gettins and Shane McGrath introduced, helped change things fairly swiftly but in truth it was the brilliance of Philip Patton’s passing and finishing which carved out this win.

Patton, who finished with 1-7, had his fingerprints all over the three goals, finishing the first after a slick exchange of foot and fisted passes from Gallagher and McGrath. But it was his exquisite passing, and that’s the only word for it, which saw him set up goals for David McGurrin and Shane McGrath on 44 and 46 minutes, which won this game. Magic in his boots yes, but in his head too, to be able to pick out those two killer passes.

For the home side Christopher Murrin was lively, their centre half back Shane Molloy was rugged and effective while the ‘Bán Gallaghers’ also did well.

Patton was a class apart for the visitors, David McGurrin picked off some great scores too, Nathan Boyle, Colm Kelly and the excellent Damien Cleary all stood out.



Killybegs: Antoine O’Hara 0-1, 45; Stephen Muirhead, Ciaran Conaghan, Christopher Cunningham; David McGuinness, Shane Molloy, Eoghan Gallagher; Eoghan Bán Gallagher 0-1, Evan Broderick 1-0; Jack McSharry 0-1, John Bán Gallagher 0-1, Daniel O’Keeney; Christopher Murrin 1-5, Brendan Maguire 0-1, Daniel Breslin. Subs, Sean Gorrell (h/t) for Eoin Gallagher; Darren McClean (40) for McGuinness; Mark Finnerty (52) for Muirhead (black card).

Aodh Ruadh: Peter Boyle 0-1, f; Colm O’Halloran, Colm Kelly, Michael Ward; Eamonn McGrath, Johnny Gallagher 0-1, Jason Granaghan; Damien Cleary, David Dolan 0-1; David McGurrin 1-3, Michael Sticky Ward 0-1, Philip Patton 1-7; Nathan Boyle 0-1, Darren Drummond, Conor Patton. Subs: Shane McGrath (1-0) for Drummond; Johnny Gettins for Dolan (both 38 mins); Sean Taylor (49) for Michael Ward; Cian McGloin for Gallagher; Daniel Warnock for O’Halloran (both 52 mins); Gary Carty (54) for McGurrin.

Referee: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill).