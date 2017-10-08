History for Milford AC as club wins first ever Donegal team gold

Milford Athletic Club won a first ever Donegal Cross Country team title on Sunday when they took the honours in the Donegal Men’s Novice Championships at the Finn Valley Centre.

It was a day to remember for Milford. Their scoring team included Marty Logue, Paddy Ryan, Peter O’Donnell and Paul Russell with Logue leading the team to victory in third spot overall. The race was won by David McMenamin of Inishowen AC.

There were huge crowds at Sunday’s event and it was another major success with some fantastic action, not only in the novice races, but at underage as well.

The team winners in the Women’s Novice race were Finn Valley AC with Jessica Roberts of Finn Valley AC the overall winner. She was joined on the winning team by Linda Emery, Joanne McNabb and Carmel McBride.