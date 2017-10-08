NAOMH MUIRE V GAEIL FHÁNADA: Naomh Muire win leaves them in pole position for promotion

Naomh Muire maintained their push for promotion with a narrow home victory over Gaeil Fhánada on Saturday evening.



Naomh Muire 1-11

Gaeil Fhánada 3-4



In an amazing game, Naomh Muire held on for the win after Gaeil Fhánada staged a remarkable comeback to come from ten down with ten minutes remaining to reduce the gap to a single point.

Naomh Muire dominated the first half and led 1-7 to 0-1 at half-time.

And they were still well in front before big Michael Sweeney kicked into gear. Sweeney scored two of the goals and Seamie Nanny Friel the other in a frantic closing ten minutes.



Naomh Muire scorers: Sean ‘Yank’ Boyle 1-6, Harry Harden 0-3, Tom McHugh 0-1, Jack Boyle 0-1.



Gaeil Fhánada scorers: Michael Sweeney 2-0; Seamie ‘Nanny’ Friel 1-0; Johnny Friel 0-2, Odhran Shiels 0-1, Brian McVeigh 0-1.