St. Eunan's overcome Termon to take Donegal U-16 county title

St Eunan's are County U16A Ladies Champions after a dominant final win over Termon at St Mary's Convoy on Saturday afternoon.

The final 5-8 to 3-3 scoreline didn't flatter the winners. Eunan's full forward Niamh Walsh was player of match hitting 3-5 of the Eunan's score in a game which the black and amber -ominated throughout. Sub Maria Kealy came on with 15 minutes to go and scored 2-1 to seal the win.

It all looked different at the start of the game as Termon hit the first two points in a fixture the Burn Road club has dominated in recent years. However that was to be the only scores they recorded in the first half as Eunan's spread the ball to effectively nullify the Termon sweeper system.

Captain Katherine Kelly and Ciara O'Donnell got control at midfield, with the Laura Kealy, Caoimhe Kelly and Shauna Higgins superb in the half-back line; intercepting a number of Termon attacks.

Walsh tormented the Termon defence and hit 2-4 - all of the Eunan's first half scores - to put the Letterkenny girls eight points to the good at the break, 2-4 to 2 points, supported by strong performances in the half-forward line Niamh Harkin.

Indeed only for the intervention of Termon full back Sarah Kho, Eunan's could have been further ahead.

Termon upped their game in the second half and found the net themselves through the impressive Ciara McGarvey.

But within seconds Walsh had the ball in the back of the Termon net at the other end to maintain the lead for Eunan's, managed by Greg Harkin and Eunan Walsh. Shannon Cunningham hit two glorious points - one off each foot - to stretch the lead for the black and amber.

Termon hit the crossbar before finding the net twice more but they proved to be consolation scores as super sub Maria Kealy dummied her way twice through the Termon rearguard to cooly slot home two wonderful goals herself.

St Eunan's retained their County A title with ease in the end in what was a superb game of ladies football.