N COLUMBA V MACCUMHAILL'S: Naomh Columba win to secure their status in Division Two

Naomh Columba are safe in Division Two after an exciting win over MacCumhaill's in Pairc na nGael.



Naomh Columba 3-10

MacCumhaill's 2-8



Naomh Columba led by a point at the break, 1-6 to 1-5, a Gavin McGinley goal putting them ahead after Steven O'Reilly had got the Twin Towns men on the front foot with a first mintue goal.

Naomh Columba went behind after a second MacCumhaill's goal from Marty O'Reilly early in the second half.

But they recovered and goals from Martin Cunningham and Ryan Gillespie saw them hold on for a big win. The two league points see them leapfrog MacCumhaill's to fourth place in the table and safety.

NAOMH COLUMBA: P O'Donnell; K McBrearty, M Cunningham (1-0), B Carr; T McGinley, Philip Doherty, Paul Doherty (0-1); P Byrne (0-1,f), P Ward (0-1); G McGinley (1-0), P McNern (0-2), R McNern; R Gillespie (1-5,2f), M Maguire, C Byrne.

MACCUMHAILL'S: O Gallen; M Connolly (0-1), R McMenamin, C Gallagher; A Kelly (0-1), S Duffy, J Lynch; G Dunnion, N Gavigan; R Mulligan, M O'Reilly (1-3,2f), J Dunnion; S Mulligan (0-2), S O'Reilly (1-1), B McLaughlin.

REFEREE: Val Murray (A Ruadh)