GLENFIN V ST MACARTANS: Donegal champions lose out in thrilling contest

Last year’s beaten Ulster finalists St. Macartan’s showed their class to scramble into a semi-final with a narrow two-point victory over Glenfin at Pairc Taobhoige on Sunday.

Glenfin . . . 4-5

St. Macartan’s (Tyrone) . . . 2-13

In a rip-roaring Ulster Senior Championship quarter-final, St. Macartan’s came from three points down in the second half to eventually get the better of a gallant home side.

Glenfin played well and despite coming up against such quality opposition, they were more than a match for their opponents.

Indeed, the Donegal side will look back on different moments in the game when things just didn’t go their way. On one such occasion late on, Yvonne McMonagle was closing in on goal and looked set to fire to the net before she was hauled down by defender Marie Treanor. The Tyrone player was yellow-carded and sin-binned for her tackle and McMonagle had to be content with a pointed free. A goal at that late stage of the game would have put Glenfin two points in front. Instead, the sides were level at 4-5 to 2-11.

It was to prove Glenfin’s final score of an action-packed contest as St. Macartans’ top-scorer, Chloe McCaffrey kicked two points from play in the dying minutes to win the game.

Managed by former Tyrone inter-county star, Ryan McMenamin, St. Macartans were really impressive and when they got their running game going, they were almost impossible to stop.

But Glenfin have no end of talent and experience in their side and in Yvonne McMonagle, they had the player-of-the-match - the full forward helped herself to 3-3 of her team’s total.

Her three goals were all scored in the first half with Karen Guthrie kicking two fine points from midfield.

The home side held a one-point advantage at half-time, 3-2 to 1-7, despite not being at their best.

And they started the second half well with McMonagle knocking over two early frees to stretch the lead out to three points with 38 minutes played.

But St. Macartans, after making a couple of positional changes, then enjoyed a purple patch, during which they hit 1-3 without reply - their goal scored by substitute Shauna McGirr on 45 minutes. That put them 2-10 to 3-4 in front and they looked set to kick-on from there.#

However, Glenfin struck for a brilliant fourth goal, this time buried by Katy Herron, and the sides were level again, 4-4 to 2-10.

But after McMonagle was cynically fouled in front of goal when she looked certain to score a fifth goal, St. Macartans were able to take control, despite being a player down.

They scored two fine scores in the dying minutes, both converted by McCaffrey, to complete an impressive win.

GLENFIN: Sharon McGlynn; Karen Ward, Sinead McGinty, Emma McGlynn; Mary Ward, Anna Marie McGlynn, Diane McGlynn; Kathy Ward, Karen Guthrie (0-2); Ann Marie Logue, Katy Herron (1-0), Grainne Houston; Colene McGrath, Yvonne McMonagle (3-3, 3f), Gemma Glackin. Sub: Danielle McGinley for K Ward (59).

ST MACARTANS: Niamh McKenna; Niam McGirr, Shannon McQuaid, Marie Treanor; Slaine McCarroll (0-1), Maria Donnelly, Lynda Donnelly (0-2); Shauna McRory, Colleen McQuaid; Cathy Maguire (0-1), Joline Donnelly (0-2), Paul Donnelly (1-0); Kirsty Irvine, Chloe McCaffrey (0-7, 2f), Maura McMenamin. Sub: Shauna McGirr (1-0) for Irvine (half-time).

REFEREE: Dermot Love (Fermanagh).