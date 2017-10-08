DONEGAL ALL COUNTY LEAGUE: Pettigo crowned Division Five champions after win in Glen

Pettigo were crowned Donegal Division 5 league champions in Pairc na nGael on Saturday evening when they won the top of the table clash with home side, Naomh Columba.

Pettigo came out on top on a 3-9 to 1-10 scoreline, to take the honours with one game left. They are two points ahead of Naomh Columba, who have completed their programme.

The Pettigo team on the evening was: Adam McBarron, Martin Hilley, Sean O Shea, Eoghan Cross, Enda Baird, Kieran McGee (0-1), Dylan McGrath, David Robinson, Paul Robinson (0-1), Johnny McManus (1-0), Kevin Kane (0-1), Jarlath Leonard (1-0), John Kane (1-0), Michael O’Riordan (0-5), Darren Johnston (0-2). Subs., Patrick Carr, Patrick Moss, Stephen Moss, Colin McFarland, Pauric Colton, Kevin Kelly, Cairan O’Shea, Damian Carr, Caolan Colton, Gary Gillespie, Thomas Beaumont, John McElrone, Barry Gallagher, Sean Colton.

Management Kevin Kane, Adrian Britton, Noel Slane and Paddy Duggan.