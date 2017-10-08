GLENFIN V MILFORD: Glenfin too strong in second half as they take the title

Glenfin are celebrating Donegal Intermediate B Championship success following their four point final win over Milford in O’Donnell Park.



Glenfin 0-12

Milford 0-8



The winners were the better team and were no way flattered by their four point winning margin.

They took the fight to the fancied Milford men, who are playing two divisions above them in the All-County Football League.

In Ross McDermott and Ethan O’Donnell they had two men that could hit the target.

McDermott ended the game with 0-5 to his name with O’Donnell chipping in with 0-3. And it was this duo along Matthew McGinley who were the standout players for the champions.

Milford never got into the game and they had to rely on the lethal left boot of Marty Doyle to keep them in the tie.

Doyle hit six of Milford’s eight points, five of them from placed balls. Enda McHugh and Ciaran McHugh were the other Milford men to get their names on the scoresheet.

The sides were level three times in the opening half as they two teams adjusted to the wide open spaces of O’Donnell Park.



Ross McDermott, who looked sharp from the off, kicked two of the points and the elusive Ethan O’Donnell posted the other point for Glenfin.

Marty Doyle, Enda McHugh and Ciaran McHugh were on the money for Milford, who came from behind three times.

There was little between the teams in the second quarter as they both added two points.

Ross McDermott hit both of Glenfin’s points, the first on 17 minutes, to edge his side back in front.

And he posted the second from a close in free two minutes into injury time to tie up the game for a fifth time.

Marty Doyle, with a delightful long range strike from way out the field, had kicked Milford into the lead for the first time two minutes from the end of the half.

McDermott also cracked a long ranger off the crossbar for a big let off for Milford.

Glenfin forged ahead with two quick points at the start of the second thanks to strikes from Stephen Flynn and McDermott.

And when Ethan O’Donnell curled over from in front of the post the boys from the Gaeltacht Lár were three up 0-8 to 0-5 and had a pep in their step.

The boys from Division Three were playing all the quality football.

Milford, who were struggling for ideas up front and were second to every loose ball, did pull a point back through a Doyle close in free.

Milford were clinging on and James Doyle had a glorious chance for a goal. But the big midfielder, who had a good first half, hit the side netting with the goal gaping.

Glenfin responded from the let off to stretch the lead out to four points 0-10 to 0- 6 with ten minutes remaining.

The game fizzled out in the closing minutes as McDermott brought down the curtain on the scoring two minutes into injury.



GLENFIN: Liam O’Meara; Shaun McGlynn, Paul McCrudden, Shaun Foy; Dean Herron, Gareth Martin, Martin O’Donnell; Ronan Gallagher, Stephen McGlynn (0-1); Matthew McGinley (0-1), Aodhfin McGlynn, Tony Carlin; Ross McDermott (0-5,2f), Ronan Carlin, Ethan O’Donnell (0-3). Subs: Jason Marley (0-1) for Tony Carlin 39; Sean O’Donnell for R Carlin 55.

MILFORD: Conal McFadden; Tony McGettigan, Paul Grier, Brandon Wilkie; Cormac Friel, Enda McHugh (0-1), Dean Burgess; James Doyle, Kieran Gorman; Patrick Ferry, Kieran McHugh (0-1); Paul Nash; Ryan Ferry, Paul Fisher, Marty Doyle (0-6,5f). Subs: Dane Dunsworth for Ryan Ferry 38; Ryan Flood for D Burgess 42; Ciaran McLaughlin for P Fisher 45; Emmett Conaghan for C Friel 55; Darren Nash for C Gorman 57.

REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)