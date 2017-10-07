Finn Harps announce ticket details for Derry City derby

Finn Harps have announced that a limited number of away end tickets for the north west derby meeting withDerry City at Maginn Park on Friday 13th October will be on sale at Saturday’s match against Dundalk.

Tickets will be available inside Finn Park only from the tea room in the main stand and are priced: Adults €12 or Concession €10 (Senior Citizen, Student). Children under 12 are admitted free ONLY if accompanied by an Adult.

Saturday’s match against Dundalk has an earlier kick off time of 5pm and tickets are on sale from usual match outlets:

Michael Murphy Sports, Letterkenny,

Balor Theatre, Ballybofey,

Kernans, Newtown,

The Coachhouse, Donegal Town,

McCauley’s Restaurant, Lifford,

Macs Newsagents, Buncrana.