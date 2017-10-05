James Boyle and Ireland into Euro quarter-finals

Ireland's Amputee side have qualified for the quarter-finals at the EAFF European Championships after they beat Greece on Thursday morning.

Dungloe's James Boyle is captaining the Republic of Ireland side at the tournament which is continuing in Turkey this week.

Ireland got a much-needed victory on Thursday, defeating Greece 4-0.

They's suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to a very good England team on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Ireland were harshly undone by Russia and luck evaded them yet again as their positive play went unrewarded. They ended up losing 2-0.

While they narrowly lost their opening two games, Ireland have turned many heads due to their performances as they have proved that they belong at this level among Europe's elite.

Their win over Greece means they now have a quarter-final tie to look forward to.