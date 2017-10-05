Letterkenny 24/7 members take on Barcelona challenge

The village of Calella of the Barcelona-Maresme region, on Spain’s eastern coastline on the Mediterranean Sea hosted Ironman Barcelona on Saturday.

Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club members Aidan Callaghan, Gavin Crawford, Clint Doherty, Shane McNulty and Gavin Harris all travelled to Barcelona to compete.

Despite an amazing swim time of 50:26 - which saw him exit the water ahead of many of the pros taking part, unfortunately Aidan Callaghan was unable to complete the event due to sickness. A big disappointment after months of hard work and training but no doubt we will see Aidan back competing soon.

Gavin Crawford was the first 24/7 member to cross the finish line. On his Ironman debut, Gavin finished in a superb time of 10:19:06, despite having mechanical issues with his bike which lost him a lot of time.

Clint Doherty – another Ironman debutant- was next to cross the line finishing in 10:56:59,

Clint finished strongly with a great run.

Shane McNulty was next to finish the 3.8km/180km/42.2k course. Shane crossed the line after 11:43:03 hours of racing, another great time for his first Ironman.

Gavin Harris was next with an excellent time of 12:23:24.

Other news

In other club news, The Club’s AGM will be held on Friday, October 20th in the Mulroy room at the Education centre in St Conal’s Hospital at 7.30pm. All members welcome.