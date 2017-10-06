READ THE REID: We must not let sport control us

I believe that sport is a wonderful hobby, pastime and interest. I have watched with great interest how the GAA has insidiously become almost a professional body and how this ethos is playing out between club and county.

The broader picture of sport in general is that many of us are obsessed with it. Sport is wonderful and healthy if we can put it into perspective There is a glut of sport available now for viewing with the advent of satellite tv. Sport can rule our lives. For me, it certainly did when I was an inter-county Gaelic footballer. I’ve stepped back from it somewhat and now I can “see the forest for the trees”.

Although sport is just one aspect of a worldwide changing culture, other radical changes are taking place which should be of particular interest to us.

Today, we are focused so much on winning and reaching often unassailable goals. Our lives consist of rushing about trying to “find what we’re looking for” as Bono said. Nobody has time anymore. We live in a loud, fast-paced world, one of constantly “breaking news” in which crisis and urgency are the predominant mode. The big picture is that our little country is undergoing a radical cultural change. We often follow the lead of the West namely the UK and the USA. There exists a great chasm, a fundamental division in modern culture where we have those who live with real hope and those in the grip of radical hopelessness. Hope profoundly shapes a person’s whole life and a whole society, giving it a unity of vision and action.

Our political establishment is based on a deformed understanding of human dignity, a lack of concern for the common good and a view of society as predominantly “the economy”. Where is the truth nowadays? Our liberal government believes that that we should be free to do whatever we choose as long as our choices do not restrict the freedom of others. This leads to a culture of indifference where people cease to care what happens to each other.

Individualism and a lack of empathy for others eventually become the dominant sentiments. “Choice” now is the prevailing buzz word. The choice ideology is rooted in a notion of freedom – that individuals must have maximum space to live as they wish, with no hindrance from religion and minimal regulation by the State. It is firmly embedded in in Western society and has no in-built capacity to limit or restrain itself, caring little what price others must pay. This includes individual autonomy.

We are all expected to be relativists, i.e., to believe that there are no absolute truths except our own. If it feels right for me, then it’s ok. But, this is self-refuting. The relativist's argument also has a question-begging assumption. It assumes that feelings are the standard for judging morality. But the claim in traditional morality is exactly the opposite: that morality is the standard for judging feelings. If the argument from self-esteem versus guilt is correct, it logically follows that if rapists, terrorists, or tyrants feel self-esteem, they are better persons than if they feel guilty. We are told not to push our morality on others. Isn’t this in itself absurd because in effect they are pushing their morality on us.

The philosophy of relativism holding that all points of view are equally valid and that all truth is relative to the individual is very unhealthy. Things once considered morally unacceptable are now deemed permissible. The result is that our society is full of people living in a sea of uncertainty and hopelessness. The alternative is to walk in accordance with a moral compass, which guides, counsels and provides shape to one’s behaviour in daily life.

I’m certainly not walking about with a halo hovering over me. I’m simply stating facts. If I do not agree with the relativist philosophy I am labelled “intolerant”. Tolerance traditionally was a virtue that meant that we were acknowledging that someone was wrong but, we were willing to put up with them so that we could have a society which was good for our children and our families. The meaning of tolerance in our modernist culture has shifted to mean that if we judge someone, we are intolerant. What they really mean is if we do not agree that relativism is not the right view, then we’re wrong. ‘Tolerance’ today is used to shut people up. If morals cannot be explained by evolution, which they can’t, there must be some other explanation for morality. Either morals are imaginary, happened by chance or designed on purpose.

John Lennon sums the fake hope now pervading society with his massive hit ‘Imagine’.

“Imagine there’s no heaven … no religion too.” Stalin and Mao sought to free us from religion and the burden of hoping for something more than this life.

“Imagine there are no countries.” Hitler dreamt of a world without borders.

“Imagine no possessions.” Communism was all about freeing us from possessions.

Keeping the faith!