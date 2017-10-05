Donegal Sports Performance of the Week - who did you select?

We had a tremendous response to this week’s online poll where we asked you to tell us what you thought was the Sports Performance of the Week in Donegal.

It’s the first time we have carried such a poll and it was fantastic to see such interest.

Voting began on Tuesday and ended at 12 noon today (Thursday).

This week's contenders include Amy Boyle Carr and Tyler Toland, who both played a number of games for the Ireland U-17 team;

Ronan McKinley who played for the Ireland U-15s against Brazil;

Young 11-year-old Alex Hughes from Inver who competed at the Winmau World Masters in England and had an amazing 156 finish;

Naomh Conaill, who came back from the dead against Gaoth Dobhair, to reach the Donegal senior county final.

Eamon McGee, who was outstanding for defeated semi-finalists Gaoth Dobhair

Barry Griffin, who was very influential in steering St. Naul's to an Intermediate Co. final

Caitriona Jennings, who was overall winner in the East Donegal Half Marathon

Setanta, who defeated Ballela from Down to reach Ulster Club semi-final.

The winning entry, with 36% of the overall vote were Setanta’s hurlers.

Alex Hughes and Barry Griffin were next with 21% of the vote, with Alex just shading it by a handful of votes.

Thanks to everyone who took part in our online poll. And if you want to nominate a team or individual for next week’s poll, you can let us know before Monday evening.