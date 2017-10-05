Tyrone man set to be named as new Donegal head coach/trainer

John McElholm from Tyrone is expected to be the new Donegal head coach/trainer.

McElholm is the latest to emerge as a member of Declan Bonner’s new management team.

It is being widely reported in Tyrone, and his name is expected to go before the Donegal county committee on Monday night for approval.

McElholm comes with an impressive CV. He has managed Omagh St Enda’s and has trained Killyclogher to a Tyrone senior championship.

A teacher by profession he is Head of Physical Education at St Mary’s Grammar School, Magherafelt, who he guided to MacRory Cup success last season.

The Loughmacrory clubman replaces another Tyrone man, Richard Thornton, who was former manager Rory Gallagher’s coach/trainer last season.

Anthony McGrath from Ballyshannon is also a member of the management team.

The former county minor and U-21 confirmed this on Twitter last week.

Gary Boyle,from Naomh Muire, and Oisin Cannon, from Letterkenny Gaels, who have also been part of Bonner’s backroom team in recent years at minor and U-21, are also expected to go before county committee for approval.

All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Gary Walsh has also worked with Bonner in the past and is being mentioned as the goalkeeping coach.

Declan Bonner was not available for comment yesterday but is due to put the names of his new management team before next Monday night’s county committee.