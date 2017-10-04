DONEGAL DARTS: Great eight weeks of darts in O'Donnell's, Meenaneary

The 8 weeks singles darts competition in O'Donnells Bar, Meenaneary reached its Grand Finale on Friday night last with a great display of top notch darts and, of course, craic.

The first round results were Andrew Gillespie 4, Clive Aiken 3; John Gallagher 4, Alan Byrne 1 ; Sean Wilson 4, Cartha Boyle 0 ; Kenneth Kennedy 4, James Byrne 2.

Semi-final results: John Mencha Gallagher 5, Andrew Gillespie 1; Sean Wilson 5, Kenneth Kennedy 0.

Final: Sean Wilson 6, John Meencha Gallagher 3.