ATHLETICS
St. Johnston and Carrigans FRC hosting 5k this weekend
Fancy taking part in a 5k fundraiser?
The St Johnston and Carrigans Family Resource Centre are holding a 5k run and walk on Saturday 7th October.
Registration is from 8am until 10am and the race starts at 10.30am.
Category and spot rizes on offer and there is chipped-timing organised by Lifford Athletic Club.
Families, individuals and all ages and abilities welcome to take part.
For more information contact Deborah at 0749148551.
