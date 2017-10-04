Could Donegal have a 13-team Division One club league next season?

Could Donegal have a 13-team Division One league next season? This is one of the suggestions which has emerged from a Forum/Work Group held on Tuesday night.

This Forum was a follow from a Fixtures Forum for Players and Managers a number of weeks ago.

The change would also include (because of the decrease in games) a regional league in the summer months to make up the shortfall.

The meeting on Tuesday night was attended by a big cross-section of interested parties and there was a positive vibe about the discussion.

The Forum is also calling for the end of Star fixtures and this would see clubs able to play full strength squads in league games.

It is expected that the new Donegal team manager, Declan Bonner, will be consulted about any proposals.

The outcome of the Forum is expected to be discussed at next Monday night's Co. Committee meeting.

Any changes have to be proposed by clubs and will go before the annual Regulations Meeting which is due to be held in the last week of November.