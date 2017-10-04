DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA clubs

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning Lotto numbers for the 26th are 4,2,3,7,8,6,5,1. Thomas Devine, Margaret McDermott and Daniel McGlynn matched three numbers and won €20 each. This week's jackpot is €6950.

Well done to the U13 boys who beat Termon away on Sunday evening. Final score Termon 1.11 – Glenfin 3.07.

Well done to the U16 girls who beat Naomh Conaill on Thursday evening.

Hard luck to the U16 boys who lost to Red Hughs on Friday evening they now play the losers of Glenswilly and Downings in a playoff.

The senior ladies played in their fourth final of 2017 on Sunday when they took on Moville in the shield final. Glenfin were the better team in the first half going in at half time 2-2 to 0-3 up. In the second half Moville upped their game and scored 1-6 but Glenfin replied with a second goal from Karen Ward.

However, Moville finished stronger and went on to won on a score Glenfin 3-2 Moville 3-12.

The seniors and reserves had good victories over neighbours McCools in the league on Sunday.

Next Sunday is another big day for the club as our ladies will be in action in the Ulster Club Championship and our reserves in the Intermediate B Championship final.

URRIS

Thanks to all who came along to the Square Bar on Saturday night and supported our Night at the Races in aid of the Clonmany Youth And Community Resource Centre. Thanks to Sean Paul and Colin Doherty for allowing us to host the race night, all who bought and sold horses, place bets on the night, David Hession for typing up the programme and all who helped out in any way on the night.

Congratulations to our U11 boys on winning the final on Friday night in Moville beating Naomh Colmcille. Well done to all the boys and their coaches Stephen Cooney and Ann Harkin. Dermot Doherty was our captain and Logan McDaid won player of the match.

Well done to club player Sean McDaid and the Donegal Masters who continued their winning ways in against Antrim.

MALIN

The seniors lost at the weekend away to Aodh Ruadh.They have two fixtures left with Glenfin away in two weeks and Naomh Columba at home in three weeks. The reserves also lost to Aodh Ruadh.

Well done to the under 13s who won the Inishowen A final on Sunday overcoming Naomh Padraig in the final. The win caps a great season for our underage teams winning the under 12,13,14 and minor Inishowen A finals. They also won the boys u14 county division one league title, with the under 14 girls also taking a county Division Two title. The under 16 runners up in a county final. It really has been a fantastic effort from all our underage managers and coaches who put in huge work every week throughout the year.

The under 16 boys have a county quarter final match at home next Saturday. Well done to Conor O'Neill, Darragh Mc Geoghegan, Matthew Mullarkey, Brian Houten, Odhran Doherty, Peter Mc Callion, Michael Conway, Darragh O Connor who have been selected to represent Colaisti Inis Eoghain Rannafast Cup team.

The ladies board will run basketball session from Monday 16th October from 7.30pm-8.30pm weekly for six weeks. For more information contact Denise on 086 3724378 or Maria on 087 7763679.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €1100 with the €50 going to Bernie McColgan, Bunn. Next week’s jackpot is €1150.

The club would like to extend their sympathies to the McColgan family on the death of Manus McColgan.

TIR CHONAILL

Congratulations to all the young TCG players who received awards for their achievement during the 2017 season. The awards were presented by TCG's own, and London senior captain, Liam Gavaghan. Sincere thanks to the TCG Youth Committee, managers and coaches for their dedication and commitment to the youth.

Following on from our successful Youth Trip to Donegal last May, the Youth Committee are now in the process of organising a trip to Mayo next May for our U13 squad and their families. Expression of interest should be made to your child's manager asap as a guide to numbers for planning purposes. Further details will be confirmed in due course.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The reserves and seniors had a disappointing day on Sunday. They both lost at home to Glenfin.

Many thanks to all who participated in today's walk for the club. We'd ask that all cards be returned to training this week or to the shop between 6-7 on Wednesday. Also the hats are being delivered this Friday and can be collected from the shop on Wednesday 4th Oct between 6 -7 for those who completed the walk and emailed the picture of the sign in sheet.

There was no winner of this week's lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 6,15, 24 and 25. There was no match three winner so three names were pulled out.

They were John Conlon, Blue Cedars, Brenda Hegarty, Admiran Park and Deirdre O'Reilly, Glencovitt who each receive €30. This week's jackpot is €3,900 and John Lillis' team is selling.

BUNCRANA

We were so disappointed at being unable to host the U9 and U11 boys football in aid of the Childhood Cancer Foundation at the Scarvey on Friday 29th September.

The generator which runs the floodlight system was not working efficiently and eventually the system failed completely. This is due to water damage received during the Inishowen flooding. We thought we had the issue sorted but unfortunately not and we have been unable to resolve the issue for this Friday evenings games.

Our thanks to Moville for stepping up to host the finals this year and we hope these games return next year.

Well done to club players Bonnie McLaughlin, Brenda Collins and Chloe McDaid on their selection to the U13 girls county panel.

Well done too to club players J McGrenra, J Lafferty, K Jordan and S Doherty on their selection to the Colaisti Inis Eoghain panel.

Well done to clubmen, Paul and Stephen McGonigle and Adrian Mc Colgan and the Donegal Masters on their win over Antrim on Thursday night in Tyrone.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 7,5,2,3,4,8,1,6. The winning sequence was 7,5,3 and Leah Kelly, Edenoughill and Vincent Henderson Ard McCool €25 each

This week’s 100 Club winner was David Pearson, Ballybofey, who won €100

The U16 boys progressed to the Division Two championship final with a very hard fought victory against an excellent Glenfin side. Final score 3.8 to 2.6. The date and time for final tbc.

The club are running a four week silver circle. With the first draw to take place on Saturday the 7th of October. The club would like to extend its sincere and deepest sympathy to Tommy, Tim, James, Kathy and Louise Callaghan, Bauhanboy, Killygordan on the death of their beloved wife and mother Winnie. Sympathies are also extended to Winnie’s mother Katie, her brother Andrew, sisters Annie May, Margaret and Kathleen Scanlon, Drumavish, Crossroads and all the extended Callaghan and Scanlon family circle.

ST EUNAN'S

The senior reserves reached the Senior B county final with a good performance against Gaoth Dobhair in MacCumhaill Park on Saturday evening. They will take on N. Conaill in the Final on Sunday week, October 15th.

The U16 girls footballers have qualified for their county final after a big win over Aodh Ruadh, BS in their semi-final on Saturday. The girls put in a great first half performance to make the game safe and they will meet neighbours Termon once again in the final. That game is due to take place this Saturday (Oct. 7th) with time and venue tbc.

The U16 hurlers have also qualified for the county final after a good win over Four Masters on Thursday night. They will face the winners of Thursday’s replay between Dungloe and Buncrana after they drew last week in Buncrana

The U13 hurlers will travel to Banagher on Sunday morning for games against the hosts and Carrickmore in the opening weekend of the North West League.

The U9 boys travelled to Moville on Friday night for their Inishowen League Final. In a close game they went down by a single point to Carndonagh. The development team also played Carndonagh and won their game.

CLOUGHANEELY

The senior team recorded good wins over Termon on Saturday, at the Burn Road. The reserves drew. Regrettably our reserves have had to exit the Intermediate B Championship. However, we wish them and our senior team well in their final few league games.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday, Sept 27th, were 3,5,10,14,19,20. We had no jackpot winner but had one match 5.

Congratulations to Shane McGee, Ballina who won €100. This week's jackpot is €3,100.

Best of luck to Helena McGee who has been selected to represent Donegal in two teams entered into the U15 Ulster Blitz on Saturday, October 28 in Cookstown.

ST NAUL'S

A memorable weekend for the club saw it record two very impressive victories on two different fronts. Congratulations to the first team and management on defeating Fanad Gaels in the Intermediate semi-final with a great performance in Letterkenny on Saturday last. The final will be another tough test and the team deserve plenty of support from the Parish to urge them on.

The ladies team dug deep to recover from being three points down at halftime against Ballymartin from Co Down, to reach the Ulster Intermediate semi-final.

The club would like to wish ladies captain Sarah Shovlin all the best as she heads to Australia and a new chapter in her life.

As Autumn moves the focus turns to indoor activities and Scor Na nOg is on the horizon. If anyone is interested in taking part they should contact any of the club officers or Ann Marie Sheerin.

GAEIL FHÁNADA

The seniors had no luck at the weekend as they fell to defeat against St.Naul' in the Intermediate semi final replay.

We would like to wish St. Naul’s all the best in the final. The absence of the two Seami Friels was certainly felt but in the end it was a step too far for our young side.

There are two huge games which will have a big bearing on promotion.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 1, 3, 9 agus 19 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €4500 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Zaria Boyle – Keadue, Hughie Gallagher – Belcruit, Raymond Sweeney – Leitir, Donal Boyle – Roshine agus Pat Sweeney – Burtonport.

We are starting the next phase of Club 200. This fund is used to continue the development of facilities at Rosses Park. The club are not going to stand still and will continue to push on to develop a second pitch on lands provided to the club by Noel Kavanagh of Super Valu. This addition is much needed given the growth of games in our club area with hurling, ladies football building positively as well as the extensive programme of underage boys and adult men.

We encourage our supporters to participate in the Club 200 which is an attractive draw which provides 50% of the funds raised in prizemoney. The draw is over 12 months and will be starting in late October 2017 to September 2018. The total cost of the draw is €240 with an annual prize fund of €24,000 or €2,000 per month.

Payment for entry to the draw can be made in the following ways: On the night of the draw in person or via local collectors / committee members

Via direct debit mandate, details of which are provided for interested parties

Total subscription payment by cheque, bank draft etc. As an incentive for those who choose to pay via direct debit or full subscription, we will offer one free entry.

If you would like to subscribe to the 200 club or wish to obtain any further information please contact any of the following Club Finance Committee members on or before Tuesday 17th October: Aideen Gillen Draw Co-ordinator 087 9340706, Myles Sweeney 086 8561415, Tommy Grannell 087 2073547 or Adrian Sweeney 086 1704556

If you have already indicated that you are subscribing to the draw then we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no winner in last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 13-17-18-22. This week's jackpot is €2100. This week's bingo snowball is €1280.

The club extends sympathy to the McCloskey family, on the death of Hughie, brother of Mary, Magherabouy and Cathal Railway Avenue.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers 6,7,17,23 drawn last week. There was no jackpot winner. This week's jackpot is €2,400 .

There were four match 3 winners, Al Haughey, Church road (twice), Donal Cannon, Church Road and Emma Keating, Donegal Town.

The Scor na nOg competition will be commencing shortly. CLG Na Cealla Beaga hope to take part. This is open to anyone under 17 years of age. The club hope to take part in solo singing, ballad group, recitation, instrumental music and table quiz. A meeting of Scor committee will be held shortly. Further details from Pat Connaghan 0872058568.

ST MICHAEL'S

The seniors bounced back from their loss to Kilcar last weekend when they had a good victory over Bundoran on Sunday at The Bridge.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 3, 4, 9, 13, 18, 19. The match 5 winners were Tina Clancy, Bundoran and Christine McLaughlin, Derryherriff Creeslough. This weeks Jackpot is €4600.

Congratulations to Margaret Ann O’Reilly, Ards who won the €1000 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last. The €75 was shared by Sarah Ann Ferry Murroe and Frank Corbert, Kerry.

The parish league continues this Sunday- week 5 -from 11 am for children aged 4-12years. In tea rooms this week are Donna McGee and Marian Roarty and on the gate is Hazel Murray and Hazel McNiff.

AODH RUADH

When PJ Buggy was inducted into the Aodh Ruadh Hall of Fame back in 2008, he said his most earnest hope was to see the club back playing Division One football. On Sunday, James O'Donnell and his men made that dream come true. They did it in a bit of style too in Fr Tierney Park, against Malin. The reserves also won.

Aodh Ruadh under 16s Southern Divisional final takes place this Saturday against Kilcar. Fixture details still have to be confirmed, but we will publish them on the Aodh Ruadh CLG Facebook page when available.

The under 13 continued their winning run with a win against neighbours Four Masters on Monday evening. Aodh Ruadh will wrap up the round robin stages of the league with an away trip to Dungloe, details of that fixture yet to be confirmed.

The last under 8 blitz of the season took place on Saturday morning in Ardara. Well done to Niall McCready and Damien Conlan for all the effort they have put in all year. The A and B teams had some good tough games. Pride of place went to the C team who finished off the season on a winning note with a win in the Plate Final.

The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place on Tuesday 28th November. All team managers should have reports submitted to Lisa McTernan by Friday 17th November. The committee would like to take this opportunity thank the White Hotel Group for sponsoring the Euro Shot Challenge weekend away.

Ladies - Not the way we wanted the season to end, but the under 16 girls gave it their all in the county semi-final at Letterkenny.

The management thanks the players for giving everything they had this year and representing the club with such honesty and dedication.

Congratulations to Caoimhe Keon and Síofra Hughes who were selected to represent Donegal at the Ulster under 15 blitz in Cookstown on Sat Oct 28th.

Hurling - The under 16s bowed out of the B Championship on Thursday evening at home to Burt. Despite the poor weather, both teams gave their all in an entertaining match. The physically stronger Inishowen lads ability to hit the net proved the difference as they ran out winners 4-3 to 1-5.

The lads were back in action on Sunday as we hosted the annual Alan Ryan / Seamus Grimes tournament.

Five teams took part in this year's event namely Loch Mór Dál gCais of Antrim, Sligo side Easkey, Omagh St Enda's from Tyrone, Buncrana and ourselves.

Easkey and Loch Mór Dál gCais met in the Alan Ryan final, while the two Donegal teams met in the Seamus Grimes Final. Both finals were close affairs. In the Alan Ryan the west Sligo men came out on top 2-5 to 1-5 to reclaim the title they last won in 2015.

The Seamus Grimes final was an even tighter battle between the two Donegal rivals. Aodh Ruadh have had a tough season due to small numbers, but they were determined to end the season with some silverware. They gave it their all to claim the victory and their hard work paid off at the final whistle as they won by the minimum 2-8 to 2-7.

The National Club Draw returns once again for 2018 and tickets are out now. Aodh Ruadh keeps 100 percent of monies raised by the club. Tickets are available from Lisa McTernan and Gerard Ferguson and committee members.

A few dates for your diaries. The underage football presentation night will take place in the Abbey Centre on Saturday 25th November. The annual club dinner dance will take place on Saturday, 20th January 2019.

Well done to everyone involved in helping Aodh Ruadh win the Supervalu gear competition in Cosgrove's Supervalu Bundoran last Friday. The massive turnout of Ballyshannon talent and colour saw the club win a prize of gear worth €1,000 plus 100 balls. We had a great evening of games and entertainment in Bundoran and also got to meet Donegal stars Mark McHugh and Paul Brennan. Well done to Des Cosgrove, Supervalu and the staff for putting on such a great community event.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,800. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 7, 8, 9, 12 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Ann Kirwan, Abbeylands; Ray Byrne, Creevy; John McFadden, Pettigo; Gearoid Ni Guna, St Benildus Avenue; and Noelle Downey, Higginstown. The next draw is in Pat's Bar with a jackpot of €4,900.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 09-10-22-25 and the €50 went to Dave Kelch and McCann/Kennedy c/o Mary Kennedy, Main Street. Next week’s Jackpot will be €5,600.

The annual Harvest fair draw took place in Leo's Bar on Saturday 23rd September in association with Glenties Services to whom we are very grateful. The first prize is a Pedigree Charolais Heifer was won by Kevin Mc Groarty, Mountcharles. The second prize of €1000 was won by Carmel Quinn, Kilkenny Glenties. The third prize a 50" HD TV was won by Alan Kee, Main Street Glenties. The fourth prize is a very generous €200 voucher from McGeehans tyres, Fintown was won by Mary O Donnell, Mullantyboyle Glenties. The final prize i a Pedigree Texel Ram Lamb was won by Vac Smith, Carricknagort Bruckless. A huge thank you to our sponsors who have supported the Club in the running of the draw.

It’s been a great few weeks for Naomh Conaill starting two weeks ago with our reserves beating St Michaels to reach the county final. On Saturday the seniors took on Gaoth Dobhair with the boys coming out on top.

Finally to finish off Naomh Conaill ladies played Milford in the Division Two final in which they won. Congratulations to all the players and management involved.

Naomh Conaill flags bunting and other merchandise is now on sale in the Inniskeel Co-op Glenties. The new Glenties services Jerseys are also on sale in the Petrol station, all sizes available.

There is a Naomh Conaill Pub Quiz going to be held in Kennedy’s Bar, Glenties on Friday 6th October at 9:30pm. Teams of 4 and €20 per team. Asking all members to please come out and support a fun night.

Anyone wishing to put an ad in this year’s county final program can they please contact any club officer asap and they will put you in contact with Ed for details.

NAOMH BRID

The club are holding a Strictly Come Dancing on the 21th October in the Central Hotel, Donegal Town.

Naomh Brid/ Pettigo U14s played Moville in the U14 plate championship semi-final in Convoy on Sunday.

Played in calm conditions the majority of the side have two years left in this grade put in a great shift but came up against a very strong Moville team.

Our 10s led the way and had a great result against Naomh Mhuire in the U10 Divisional 2B blitz’s final in Ardara. They showed great skill and effort to overcome a determined Naomh Mhuire team.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5,300. The numbers drawn were 3, 4, 8, 11, 23. The €25 winners were Kevin Mc Glinchey, Thomas Sweeney, Aoife Carron, Rachael Kane. The next draw will take place in the Country Inn, Laghey, 0n the 8th October.

Naomh Brid / Pettigo ladies were defeated by Letterkenny Gaels and have a semi-final to look forward to on the 7th October.

The practice pitch is closed until further notice due to reseeding and sanding.

Sympathy extended to the Griffin family on their recent bereavement.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €2400 in Monday's draw.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Damien Timoney, Castle Street, Stephen Dolan C/O Michael Kelly The numbers drawn were 5, 9, 12,20.

The local Primary School League for boys and girls started on Monday night in Tir Conaill. In the girls section; St Francis edged out Gaelscoil Na Ceithre Maistrí by a point in a great game on a scoreline of 5-6 to 4-8 with Scoil An Linbh Íosa defeating Scoil Aodh Rua agus Nuala. In the boys section; Gaelscoil Na Ceithre Maistrí had a good win over St Francis NS and Scoil Aodh Rua agus Nuala had a six point win (3-14 to 3-08) over Scoil An Linbh Íosa in an excellent contest.

The u12 hurlers finished their league campaign away to Letterkenny Gaels recently. Many thanks to the parents and players for their support throughout the year and we look forward to more hurling in the future.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,4,6,15,20. The €50 winners were Chris Dykes, Ballyshannon; Rio Carlin Rosario, Bundoran; Rose McGowan, Sligo. This week's Jackpot is €6700.

There was no reserve fixture last weekend but our seniors lost away to St Michael's. Our Division One survival will now depend on how results fare out on the last games of the season.

A huge thank you to Des Cosgrove and all SuperValu for their kind donation of €500 and 100 footballs towards our underage players following their GAA themed customer evening last Friday night.

The U10s travelled to Kinlough last Saturday and competed in a very enjoyable and well organised Blitz.The U13s were defeated on Saturday by Naomh Columba in their final league match. Thanks to David Smyth and Brian McEniff and all the lads involved for their commitment and hard work during the league campaign.

Well done to the girls U13 team who came back from an 11 point halftime deficit to claim victory last weekend. They now play their semi final next Saturday in Bundoran.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The reserve footballers lost to St Naul’s on Saturday evening while the seniors had no game.

Pride of place this week goes to our young U-9 girls football team on their Inishowen Shield Final victory in Burt on Saturday.

Good luck to our young U-13 girls team who play Naomh Brid/Pettigo in the league semifinal on Saturday at 12noon at Páirc na nGael. All support welcome.

Our annual comedy in the Club room takes place again over eight nights during October. Paddy O'Connor and the cast and crew have been working hard over the past couple of months to bring you another hilarious comedy called Separate Beds from the playwright Sam Cree. To book tickets please contact 087 1332680. Please see Facebook or website for more details.

Club member Caoimhe Ní Chathail has been nominated in the Rising Star category for the Oireachtas na Gaeilge media awards. Please consider voting for her by texting GRADAM 103 to 57003 (or 60999 from outside ROI). Go raibh maith agat.

Adults, children, do you want to be involved in Scór? Whether performing or helping the performers to prepare we need musicians, singers, Irish dancers, actors, public speakers, quizzers. If you can help or you can perform please contact Bairbre 089 4218215. Let's do our club proud again this year. Bainfidh tú sult as.

The U-13 Hurlers travelled to Owenbeg in Derry on Sunday morning to take part in the Northwest Regional Hurling Tournament. The lads played two games against Cappagh and Ballinascreen where they won and drew a game apiece.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors and reserves had good wins away to Milford to stay top of the table on Saturday.

The U-16s face Aodh Ruadh in the Division Two championship final this Saturday. The Under 13s were defeated by Naomh Ultan on Saturday.

The annual Club Development 10 Week Draw starts on Sunday 22nd October, tickets available locally and online on our website please support this important fundraiser for the club.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so this week’s jackpot is €4,000. Last week's numbers were: 4, 6, 12 and 19. The winners were: €50 - Emma Cunningham, €30 - Arlene Cunnea, €20 - Úna O’Gara, Gannew and Kathryn L Carr, Meenacannon.

We would like to express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of Kathleen McShane, Derrylaghan and Charlie Cannon, Doonan, Donegal who passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

AN TEARMAINN

The very best wishes to the U-16 girls and to Paddy and Kieran and their management team in the county final this weekend

The seniors lost to Cloughaneely and the reserve drew their game with Cloughaneely last weekend.

Many congratulations to Geraldine McLaughlin on receiving a nomination for this year's Ladies All-Star awards.

We have a vacancy on our community employment Scheme for a worker at our club grounds at the Burn Road. If you are interested in applying for this vacancy, please contact Brian Trearty on 086 340 6167.

We would like to offer our condolences to Simon and Bernie McGettigan and the boys on the recent passing of Bernie's father Mick, Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny.

The u13 boys finished off their season with a home game on Sunday evening last at the Burn Road, narrowly losing out to Glenfin. Thank you to Eddie, Hugh, Paddy and Brendan for their work with the boys during the year.

The u10s rounded off their games for 2017 when we hosted a blitz on Saturday last with Cloughaneely, Naomh Muire and Glenswilly participating. The fantastic work put in by Liam and Jim all season has seen the boys feature in tournament finals in recent weeks. Saturday was further evidence of the development with both teams putting in excellent performances.

Last week's lotto draw took place in Nora's. The numbers drawn were 7, 17, 19 and 28. There was no jackpot winner. The match 3 winners were Caolán Mc Daid and Denis McGrenra and the open draw winner was Eimear Mahon. This week’s jackpot is €2,150.

The closing date for GAA Student Bursaries Scheme applications is Friday 6th October 2017. For further information please contact Kevin Kelly. Email: kevin.kelly.ulster@gaa.ie Mobile: 028 (048) 3752 1900