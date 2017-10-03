Donegal GAA fixtures for this coming weekend

It’s another big weekend ahead in Donegal GAA club football with some important fixtures scheduled over Saturday and Sunday.

The highlight of the weekend is Sunday’s Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Intermediate Championship final. The match between Milford and St. Naul’s throws-in at O’Donnell Park at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Here are this weekend’s fixtures:

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Relegation

Sat, 07 Oct,

Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Four Masters V Ardara 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship

Sun, 08 Oct,

Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Milford V St Naul's 14:30, Ref: James Connors



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship

Sun, 08 Oct,

Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Glenfin V Milford 12 noon, Ref: Marc Brown



County Under 16s Championship A Semi Finals

Sun, 08 Oct,

Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Buncrana 16:00, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sun, 08 Oct,

Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Termon 15:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Val Murray



AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 07 Oct,

Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Moville 16:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Fanad Gaels 17:30, Ref: Connie Doherty

Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Red Hughs 17:30, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer



AllSportStore.com Division 5

Sat, 07 Oct,

Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Pettigo 17:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig



AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Sun, 08 Oct,

Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:30, Ref: Pat Walsh

Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Cloughaneely 13:30, Ref: Lee Jordan

Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Termon 13:30, Ref: Leo Devenney



AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 07 Oct,

Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Fanad Gaels 16:00, Ref: George Montgomery



SRB Under 16s Div 2 Championship Final

Wed, 04 Oct,

Wed, 04 Oct, Venue: TBC, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Kilcar 20:00, Ref: TBC



SRB Under 16s Div 2 Championship Play Off

Wed, 04 Oct,

Wed, 04 Oct, Venue: TBC, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Columba 18:30, Ref: TBC



County Under 16s Div 3 Plate Quarter Finals

Sat, 07 Oct,

Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Burt 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Cloughaneely 12:00, Ref: TBC