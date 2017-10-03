FIXTURES
Donegal GAA fixtures for this coming weekend
Intermediate Final on Sunday in Letterkenny
Setanta fans in O'Donnell Park for last weekend's Ulster Club Championship tie.
It’s another big weekend ahead in Donegal GAA club football with some important fixtures scheduled over Saturday and Sunday.
The highlight of the weekend is Sunday’s Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Intermediate Championship final. The match between Milford and St. Naul’s throws-in at O’Donnell Park at 2.30pm on Sunday.
Here are this weekend’s fixtures:
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Relegation
Sat, 07 Oct,
Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Four Masters V Ardara 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship
Sun, 08 Oct,
Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Milford V St Naul's 14:30, Ref: James Connors
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship
Sun, 08 Oct,
Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, Glenfin V Milford 12 noon, Ref: Marc Brown
County Under 16s Championship A Semi Finals
Sun, 08 Oct,
Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Buncrana 16:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sun, 08 Oct,
Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Termon 15:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Val Murray
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sat, 07 Oct,
Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Moville 16:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Fanad Gaels 17:30, Ref: Connie Doherty
Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Red Hughs 17:30, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
AllSportStore.com Division 5
Sat, 07 Oct,
Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Pettigo 17:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sun, 08 Oct,
Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:30, Ref: Pat Walsh
Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Cloughaneely 13:30, Ref: Lee Jordan
Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
Sun, 08 Oct, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Termon 13:30, Ref: Leo Devenney
AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Sat, 07 Oct,
Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Fanad Gaels 16:00, Ref: George Montgomery
SRB Under 16s Div 2 Championship Final
Wed, 04 Oct,
Wed, 04 Oct, Venue: TBC, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Kilcar 20:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Under 16s Div 2 Championship Play Off
Wed, 04 Oct,
Wed, 04 Oct, Venue: TBC, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Columba 18:30, Ref: TBC
County Under 16s Div 3 Plate Quarter Finals
Sat, 07 Oct,
Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Burt 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 07 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Cloughaneely 12:00, Ref: TBC
