ALL-STARS: Five Donegal players nominated for 2017 All-Stars

Five Donegal Ladies have been included in the nominees for All-Stars in 2017.

Donegal went out to Mayo in the quarter-finals but had a good year, reaching the league final and also winning the Ulster Champinship.

The five in the running for the awards include the Hegarty sisters, Niamh and Ciara; Geraldine McLaughlin, Yvonne McMonagle and Karen Guthrie.

Senior champions Dublin lead the way with 12 nominations, while Lidl National League Division 1 winners Cork are honoured with nine players on the list.

There are six nominations for beaten All-Ireland senior finalists Mayo. Forward Cora Staunton could earn a record-equalling 11th All-Star award on the night, after the Carnacon player was shortlisted for the full-forward position.

Kerry have the three nominees while there are two nominations each for Armagh and Waterford.

Cavan, Galway, Monaghan, Sligo, TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions Tipperary and runners-up Tyrone each have one player nominated.

Seven players from the 2016 All-Star team are nominated for awards again.

The 2017 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, 25 November, along with the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners, the Provincial Young Players of the Year and the 2017 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame.

Three players have been nominated for each position on the field, and the full list of nominees is as follows:

Goalkeepers – Martina O’Brien (Cork), Ciara Trant (Dublin), Noelle Gormley (Sligo).

Right corner back – Emma Spillane (Cork), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Megan Dunford (Waterford).

Full back – Sinéad Finnegan (Dublin), Aislinn Desmond (Kerry), Sarah Tierney (Mayo).

Left corner back – Róisín Phelan (Cork), Rachel Ruddy (Dublin), Martha Carter (Mayo).

Right half back – Melissa Duggan (Cork), Caroline Kelly (Kerry), Neamh Woods (Tyrone).

Centre half back – Ciara Hegarty (Donegal), Niamh Collins (Dublin), Sharon Courtney (Monaghan).

Left half back – Shauna Kelly (Cork), Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Sinéad Burke (Galway).

Midfield – Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Karen Guthrie (Donegal), Aileen Gilroy (Mayo), Lauren Magee (Dublin), Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry), Fiona McHale (Mayo).

Right half forward – Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork), Carla Rowe (Dublin).

Centre half forward – Aisling Doonan (Cavan), Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork), Niamh Hegarty (Donegal).

Left half forward – Nicole Owens (Dublin), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary), Katie Murray (Waterford).

Right corner forward – Eimear Scally (Cork), Sinéad Aherne (Dublin), Sarah Rowe (Mayo).

Full forward – Niamh McEvoy (Dublin), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Cora Staunton (Mayo).

Left corner forward – Orla Finn (Cork), Yvonne McMonagle (Donegal), Noelle Healy (Dublin).



County by county breakdown of nominations:

12 Dublin

9 Cork

6 Mayo

5 Donegal

3 Kerry

2 Waterford, Armagh

1 Cavan, Galway, Monaghan, Sligo, Tipperary, Tyrone