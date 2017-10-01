Team gold for Letterkenny AC and Finn Valley AC

The cross country athletics season got up and running in Carndonagh on Sunday with the Donegal Even Ages and Masters Cross Country championships.

Hosted by Inishowen Athletic Club at Carndonagh GAA grounds, the event proved a big success with some fantastic action throughout the day.

In the Women’s Masters event, Marina Campbell from Derry Track Club was first athlete home with Fionnuala Diver of Letterkenny AC the first Donegal athlete.

Finn Valley won the team event ahead of Inishowen AC. The winning Finn Valley team was Linda Emery, Noeleen Merritt, Kay Byrne and Marie Harvey.

Karl Duggan was the first home in the Men’s Masters and he led Letterkenny AC to overall team gold. Anthony Doherty from Letterkenny AC was third and along with Duggan, Ivan Toner and Raymond Birch, they took team gold from Finn Valley in second and Inishowen AC in third.

Letterkenny AC won the Over-50s team gold from Tír Chonaill AC in second.

Meanwhile there was a fine turn-out for the first ever East Donegal Half Marathon which was held in Raphoe yesterday morning.

Catriona Jennings of Letterkenny AC was overall winner in 78 minutes, 15 seconds.