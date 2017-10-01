Letterkenny Rovers come from behind to beat Fanad United

Cockhill Celtic got their league season off to a winning start following a convincing 7-0 win away to Swilly Rovers in Ramelton on Sunday.

The game was one of three matches in the first series of league games in the new Ulster Senior League season.

Derry City Reserves beat Finn Harps Reserves also by 7-0 while Letterkenny Rovers defeated Fanad United 3-2.



Letterkenny Rovers . . . 3

Fanad United . . . 2

Games between Letterkenny Rovers and Fanad Utd are normally tense and fraught affairs and this USL opener was no different.

Fanad were awarded a penalty in the third minute as David Shovlin was penalised for a handball in the area and former Rovers man Oisin McMenamin made no mistake firing past Rory Kelly.

Fanad were rocked back on their heels on 8 minutes as they were reduced to ten men when goalkeeper Dane Dunworth was sent off.

Lee Toland played a super ball into the box which was met by Pajo Rafferty and as he rounded Dunworth the netminder brought him down and referee Marty McGarrigle sent him for an early shower. Toland stepped up to calmly fire home to restore parity.

Fanad were querying the new double jeopardy rule as regards to being penalised twice but those appeals fell on deaf ears.

Kevin McGrath forced sub keeper Shane Graham into a routine stop on 43 minutes while Fanad were relying on Tony McNamee who looked threatening at every opportunity when moving forward.

The second half was a lot more livelier. Lee Toland hit the crossbar with a thunderous effort on 55 before the ten man visitors retook the lead on 57 minutes.

Some neat work down the right saw Oisin McMenamin play in Tony McNamee and the former Harps and Derry City man fired a trademark effort into the roof of the net giving goalkeeper Kelly no chance.

Rovers levelled just three minutes later through Pajo Rafferty.

Rovers sensed that victory and they grabbed the winner when Toland fired home a top class free kick which gave Graham no chance.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Rory Kelly, David Shovlin, Lee Toland, Conor Tourish, Ryan Gildea, Ryan Lonergan (Chris Flanagan), Chris Malseed (Steve Okakpo-Emeka), Kevin McGrath (Brian McVeigh), Sean McCarron (Darren McElwaine), Christy Connaghan, Pajo Rafferty (Odhran McMacken).

FANAD UNITED: Dane Dunworth, Oisin Langan, Matty Crosan, Shaun McElwaine, Paul Lynch, Martin McElhinney, Tony McNamee, Caolan Kelly (Jordan Toland), Oisin McMenamin, Davitt Walsh (Kyle Black), Martin McAteer (Shane Graham).

REFEREE: Marty McGarrigle.



Derry City Reserves . . . 7

Finn Harps Reserves . . . 0

Sean McBride and Matty Doherty both netted hat-tricks as Derry City Reserves hammered Finn Harps Reserves at Templemore.

It was Adrian Delap who opened the scoring for the Candystripes with an early strike.

McBride scored two in a five-minute spell and Derry were firmly on their way to collecting the three points.

Before half-time, Doherty converted a penalty and it was 4-0 at the interval.

McBride completed his treble early in the second half and a late double by Doherty secured his trio of goals too.

FIXTURES

Sunday, October 8, 2pm

Cockhill Celtic v Bonagee United

Finn Harps Reserves v Swilly Rovers

Fixture postponement

The Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League game between Fanad United and Derry City Reserves, originally scheduled for next Sunday, October 8, has been postponed and has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 22, at Triagh-A-Loch.