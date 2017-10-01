Champions Glenea United lose to Castlefinn Celtic

The champions Glenea United suffered their first defeat of the new season when they lost 2-1 at Castlefinn Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

The result means Castlefinn have joined Cappry Rovers on top of the table and they share the lead with Milford United who defeated Kilmacrennan Celtic yesterday,

In the other match in the top division, Lagan Harps and Kildrum Tigers shared the points in a 2-2 draw.

In Division One, there's a three-way tie at the top as well with Convoy Arsenal and Bonagee United moving level with St. Catherine's following wins on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the Ulster Senior League on Sunday, there were wins for Cockhill Celtic, Letterkenny Rovers and Derry City Reserves.



Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Milford Untied . . . 2

Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 0

Milford United put in a great team performance to win the derby game against Kilmacrennan at Moyle View Park.

The goals, one in each half, came from Joey Cullen and Gary Merritt.

Kilmacrennan's best chance cameafter 25 minutes when John Sandilands nearly claimed bragging rights over his dad Shaun on the Milford sideline, when his shot passed the keeper only for Ryan Toye to clear off the line.

The opening goal came on the 43rd minute when the ball fell to Joey Cullen after a corner in the box and he riffled home through a sea of bodies in the box.

On 65mintues a great pass from Mark Flood found Merritt on the edge of the box and he controlled and turned beautifully and finished to the top corner.

Kilmacrennan pushed to get back into the game and Ryan Shields headed narrowly wide.

Milford were best served by Terence Shields Ryan Toye and Ryan Campbell.

Best for Kilmacrennan were Kieran Gorman and Ryan Shields.

Referee: Liam McLaughlin.

Castlefinn Celtic . . . 2

Glenea United . . . 1

Castlefinn secured a vital three points with a hard earned home victory over Glenea in Parkview. In a dull first half there was little clear cut chances Castlefinn had the best of them when Barry Tourish broke down the left squared to Shane Gallagher whose shot was saved well by the keeper.

In the second half Glenea started the brightest and took the lead in the 55th minute when Lee O'Brien slotted home after a Ciaran McGeady cross. The visitors had a great chance to double their lead but Mc Geady shot straight at the keeper when positioned well.

In the 70th minute the home side equalised when a Raymond Foy free kick was rifled home from 25 yards. The home side were on top and took the lead when Matthew O Rourke played through Foy who broke clear and slotted home in the 82nd minute.

Best for Castlefinn: Peter Bryson and Raymond Foy. Best for Glenea: Kevin Mulhern

Referee: Patrick Martin.

Lagan Harps . . . 2

Kildrum Tigers . . . 2

Kildrum will still be wondering how they didn't come away with the three points in a game they dominated for long periods.

With the aid of the breeze they pinned Lagan back for virtually all the first half. Lagan fought doggedly but Kildrum spurned chance after chance. When they did eventually take the lead it came on eighteen minutes, from a spectacular shot from Shane McIntyre from wide on the left.

Kildrum continued to create chances but between good goalkeeping from Michael Toner and wastefulness, Lagan held on.

Lagan came more into the game after the break and grabbed an equaliser on fifty four minutes. Gareth Temple found Eunan Diver in the area and he swivelled to fire home.

Kildrum looked like they'd got the winner when Packie Coll scrambled home a freekick.

Lagan however, grabbed a point from a freekick on 88 minutes. Eunan Diver firing home a quckly taken free catching the keeper unawares.

For Kildrum Damien Crossan dominated midfield with Ethan Coll causing numerous problems up front. For Lagan special mention must go to young Andrew Gillen and veteran Paul Rodgers who were outstanding.

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Bonagee United . . . 4

Keadue Rovers . . . 2

The visitors took the lead on sixteen minutes when a great strike by Ultan Boyle from thirty yards wide on the right found the top corner of the net.

Grahame Cullen and Mc Laughlin for the home team had a few efforts on goal but Ward in the visitors goals saved well.

Keadue also had strikes on goal through Jack Boyle, Corey Gallagher and Ultan Boyle. Keadue did get their second on 43 minutes through Corey Gallagher.

Bonagee scoredon 50 minutes when a cross in from the right by Taylor Russell found Kevin Kelly who finished well after just coming on as a substitute.

The home side levelled the game on the hour when Noel O’ Donnell headed home from twelve yards.

Bonagee were well on top at this stage and got their third on 70 minutes from Aiden Mc Laughlin. Andrew Connolly scored the fourth late on .

Referee : James Malseed.



Convoy Arsenal . . . 5

Gweedore Celtic . . . 0

Convoy took the lead on the 24th minute when Eunan Kelly converted from the penalty spot. The home side dominated and when Anthony Bogle broke free on the 42 minute a challenge on the edge of the area resulted in another penalty. As Eunan Kelly came off injured Bogle stepped up and scored.

After the visitors had a man sent off, Convoy kept the pressure on and substitute Conor Rodgers made it 3-0 in the 65 minute. Things got worse for the visitors when Sean Paul Gallagher headed into his own net.

Rodgers netted his second in the 85th minute to round off the scoring.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Drumkeen United, Whitestrand United and Letterbarrow have all managed 100 per cent starts to the season, with Drumkeen leading the way having played one game more.

They won again on Sunday, 6-0 against against Cranford at St. Patrick's Park in one of only three games played in this division.



Whitestrand United . . . 4

Curragh Athletic FC . . . 0

Whitestrand had the early running and Liam O’Riordan fired narrowly wide.

Curragh had the better start to the second half and had the most of the possession without creating to0 many clear cut chances. The deadlock was finally broken by debutant Kieran Connor when he broke free and finished well.

This opened the floodgates and a second goal quickly followed when the keeper spilled a shot and it was smashed home by Kieran McLaughlin.

The next goal came from a long pass from the back and Sean Martin slotted home. Liam O’Riordan broke free and slotted home with the final kick of the game. The game was even until Curragh capitulated in the last 15 minutes and Whitestrand took full advantage.



Copany Rovers . . .0

Kerrykeel . . . 3

Copany hosted Kerrykeel in windy conditions at Killowen Park , the home side coming into this full of confidence after last week's great victory.

Copany brought the game to Kerrykeel from the first whistle with Clarke, Breslin and Eoin Rush causing the away side all sorts of trouble only to find the Kerrykeel goalkeeper in a stubborn mood.

Copany were made pay on the stroke of half-time when the away side scored after a lack of concentration in the Copany defence, Martin getting the goal.

The second half continued in the same fashion and Herron scored for the away side on 62 minutes. Five minutes later it was 3-0 to Kerrykeel following a deflection off a Copany defender.

Copany continued to make chances but couldn't find a way past the outstanding Kerrykeel goalkeeper.

The Kerrykeel goalkeeper was a clear man of the match , with Darren Kilpatrick , Eoin Rush and Paul Clarke putting in great performances for the Rovers.

Drumkeen United . . . 6

Cranford F.C . . .0

Drumkeen took an early lead when Michael Guthrie chipped the ball over the

keeper from out on left side of the of box.

Cranford weredoing well in the first half and they could of had a couple of goals but

for the efforts of Drumkeen's stand-in kKeeper Chris Kyle.

Cranford could have been level but instead found themselves two goals behind

shortly after when Eoghan Kennedy and then Lee Guthrie scored.



The hosts added a fourth goal early in the second half through a Kevin

Bonner 20 yard effort. Cranford were then handed a lifeline when they were

awarded a penalty but that man Kyle was there again to save it.

Benny Bonner added a fifth goal with a long range effort . Drumkeen managed

one more when Michael Guthrie was fouled in the box and he scored from the penalty spot.

Saturday League

It’s four wins from four in the league for Strand Rovers who continue to lead the way in the Glencar Inn Division of the Donegal Saturday League.

Packie McHugh’s side made the trip to Letterkenny where they proved much too strong for Orchard FC, winning 4-0.

Goals from Conor Greene and Stephen Doherty put Strand into a strong position in the second half and Ryan Greene added a third before Darren O’Donnell rounded off the scoring towards the end.

Strand continue to hold a three-point lead over Glencar Celtic - but they are likely to be awarded three league points following their abandoned fixture against Glenea United.

In the meantime, Glencar also won on Saturday - 8-0 against Milford United.

Eddie McLaughlin and Paddy Collins both scored twice for Glencar with Kieran Doherty, Kevin Rafferty, Garvin Grieve and Lee McMonagle also on the mark.

Arranmore United were also in fine scoring form. They beat Cappry Rovers 4-0 at Ranagh Park with goals from Gavin McGlanaghey (2), Sean O’Hara and Aiden Proctor.

And Donegal Town enjoyed a fine 2-1 win against Keadue Rovers at Central Park with Gary Ward and Ronan McHugh with the all important goals for Donegal.

Division Two

Drumbar FC are flying high in Division Two and now lead the table by three points following their latest victory at the weekend.

They made it four wins out of five on Saturday by winning 4-2 at Drumoghill FC with goals from Daniel Bennett(2), Caolan Loughney and Keelan Heeney.

St. Catherine’s, who didn’t have a game at the weekend, are second with Gweedore Celtic in third.

Kildrum Tigers are up to fourth when they came out on top in a real classic at Dunlewey’s Glentornan Park. Oran Higgins scored the winner for the Tigers in injury time.

Kildrum, for whom Christopher Cronin scored twice and Jordan Boye was also on the mark, led 3-1 at one stage but Dunlewey battled back to level the game at 3-3. However, Higgins had the final say with a last gasp winning strike.

In another exciting game, Drumkeen United came from behind to beat neighbours Raphoe Town 3-2.

The home side Raphoe were 1-0 up at half time thanks to DJ Kelly’s goal. Corey McCahill drew Drumkeen level but Keelin Bogle then fired Raphoe back in front.

McCahill scored his second of the game to make it 2-2 and Drumkeen struck for the winner when Gavin Wright headed in Peter McNamee’s delivery.

In the other match played in this division, Lagan Harps picked up their first point of the season in a 2-2 draw at home to Fintown Harps.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 30th

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Glencar Celtic 8 Milford Utd 0

Keadue Rovers 1 Donegal Town 2

Orchard FC 0 Strand Rovers FC 4

Arranmore United 4 Cappry Rovers 0

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill FC 2 Drumbar FC 4

Lagan Harps 2 Fintown Harps AFC 2

Raphoe Town 2 Drumkeen United 3

Dunlewey Celtic 3 Killdrum Tigers 4

Sunday, October 1st

Brian McCormick Sports Premier

Lagan Harps FC 2 Killdrum Tigers 2

Castlefin Celtic 2 Glenea United 1

Milford United FC 2 Kilmacrennan Celtic FC 0

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Bonagee United 4 Keadue Rovers 2

Convoy Arsenal 5 Gweedore Celtic 0

Ballybofey Utd 6, Dunkineely Celtic 1

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Whitestrand Utd 4 Curragh Athletic 0

Copany Rovers FC 0 Kerrykeel 71 FC 3

Drumkeen United 6 Cranford FC 0



FIXTURES

Saturday, October 7th

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Keadue Rovers v Orchard FC

Glenea United v Milford United FC



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Raphoe Town v Drumoghill FC

Gweedore Celtic v Lagan Harps

Fintown Harps AFC v St Catherine's

Drumbar FC v Killdrum Tigers



Sunday, October 8th

Brian McCormick Sports Premier

Castlefinn Celtic v Lagan Harps FC

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Glenea United

Donegal Town v Killdrum Tigers

Rathmullan Celtic v Drumoghill FC

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Bonagee United v Ballybofey United

Keadue Rovers v Erne Wanderers

Dunkineely Celtic v Raphoe Town

Lifford Celtic v Convoy Arsenal FC

Donegal Physiotherapy &

Performance Centre Division Two

Whitestrand United v Cranford FC

Letterbarrow Celtic v Eany Celtic FC

Drumkeen United v Curragh Athletic

Glenree United v Gweedore United

Deele Harps v Kerrykeel 71









