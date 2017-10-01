Donegal champions St. Naul's storm to Ulster semi-final with great second half display

St Naul's Ladies advanced to the Ulster Intermediate semi-final with a hard earned 2-11 to 2-8 victory over Down champions Ballymartin in Gerard Gallagher Park Mountcharles.

St Naul's won the toss and chose to play with a very strong breeze in the first half. But it was the Mourne girls who were fastest off the mark and they led by 2-5 to 0-7 at the turnover.

The second half mirrored the first in that the team playing against the elements upped their game and showed great fighting spirit to reduce the arrears. The introduction of Eilish Ward, who was carrying an injury and wasn't a hundred per cent fit, in the second half proved crucial for the home side and her 40th minute goal lifted the Donegal girls and Annaleigh Breslin added a second to put St Naul's in front with ten minutes to go.



LAID SEIGE

Ballymartin laid siege to the St Naul's goals but the defence stood strong and it was the parish of Inver girls who finished the stronger and had the last score of the game to record a historic victory for the club.

It was a very exciting and entertaining duel and credit must go to both teams for defying the atrocious conditions and putting on a display of skillful football.

Toward the end it got quite heated and the referee had a busy last ten minutes where he had to dish out two yellow cards and a red to the Down side and one yellow to St Naul's Eilish Ward.



ST. NAUL'S: Yvette Armstrong; Emer Burke, Sarah Meehan, Shannon White; Michaela Breslin, Amy Shovlin (0-1) Ellen Campbell; Sarah Shovlin (Captain) Niamh Boyle; Denise Breslin, Layla Alvey (0-1) Emer Shovlin (0-4); Niamh McGeoghegan; Annaleigh Breslin (1-2) Anna Campbell. Subs: Eilish Ward half time for Anna Campbell (1-3) Caoimhe Walsh for Niamh McGeoghegan 53 minutes.