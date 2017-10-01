KILLYBEGS V BUNCRANA: Big win for Buncrana win in Fintra to relegate Killybegs

Buncrana maintained their bid for survival with an eight point victory over Killybegs, who are now relegated to Division Three.

Buncrana 3-10

Killybegs 2-5



It was a windswept Fintra where John Campbell scored two of the goals and Caolan McGonagle the other as the Inishowen men came from from being four down at half-time.

Killybegs led 1-4 to 0-3 at the break. Evan Broderick scored the goal for the locals, who did not take full advantage of the wind in the opening 30 minutes.

Buncrana are second from the bottom of the table on 13 points, one point behind Malin, Termon and Glenfin and all four teams have two games to play.

Naomh Columba and Sean MacCumhaill’s are not out of the woods yet on 15 league points.



KILLYBEGS scorers: Evan Broderick 2-3, Jack McSharry 0-1, Daniel Breslin 0-1.



BUNCRANA: John Campbell 2-3, Caolan McGonagle 1-1, Darach ‘Jigger’ O’Connor 0-3, Kevin Campbell 0-1, Oisin Doherty 0-1, Adrian McColgan 0-1.