N COLUMBA V ARDARA: Ardara take the points in local derby to keep faint promotion hopes alive

Ciaran Breslin scored the goals as Ardara kept their faint hopes of promotion alive with a four point win over Naomh Columba in Pairc Na nGael.



Ardara 2-9

Naomh Columba 1-8



Breslin scored both of the goals in the first half to give Pauric Brennan’s men a 2-7 to 1-5 half-time lead.

Paddy Byrne scored the Naomh Columba goal from the penalty spot after Michael Maguire was fouled.

And while Ardara only scored two more points in the second period Naomh Columba only fared a little better with three.

Ardara remain third in the table behind Cloughaneely and Aodh Ruadh. They host Cloughaneely in next game and will need to win again to keep their hopes of promotion alive



NAOMH COLUMBA scorers: Paddy Byrne 1-3, 1-0 pen, 1f; Ryan Gillespie 0-3, Martin Cunningham 0-1, Ryan McNern 0-1.

ARDARA: Ciaran Breslin 2-0; Gareth Concarr 0-4, Lorcan O’Donnell 0-2, C J Molloy 0-2,1f; Brendan McNelis 0-1.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)