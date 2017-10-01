ST. MICHAEL'S V BUNDORAN: St. Michael's win to put Bundoran's Division One status in danger

St Michael’s got over last week’s championship defeat by Kilcar to record a good victory over Bundoran at the Bridge on Sunday.

St. Michael’s 0-7

Bundoran 0-6

The win leaves Bundoran in a precarious position at the foot of the table along with Milford. Bundoran have just one game left, away to Naomh Conaill.

Bundoran played with the wind in the first half but they were unable to gauge the windy conditions and were wasteful and kicked a lot of wides which they were made to regret in the second.

Jamie Brennan (3) Thomas Hourihane and Ciaran McCaughey scored Bundoran’s five first half points. Daniel McColgan scored St Michael’s only point of the half as Bundoran went in 0-5 to 0-1 ahead at the interval.

St. Michael’s coped better with the windy conditions in the second half and thanks to points from Daniel McLaughlin (3) and Andrew Kelly, Mark Anthony McGinley and Lee McColgan they hit six points to Bundoran’s one to claim the points.

ST MICHAEL’S: Mark Anthony McGinley (0-1); Tony Toye, Liam Kelly, Michael McGinley; Jamie Hunter Ruairi Friel, Liam Paul Ferry; Ciaran ‘Rock’ Gallagher, Hugh O’Donnell; Daniel McLaughlin (0-3), Ciaran Kelly, Andrew Kelly (0-1), John McFadden, Odhrán McFadden, Lee McColgan (0-2). Sub: Ryan Langan for L P Ferry.

BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern; Niall Carr, Peter McGonigle, Diarmuid McCaughey; Paul Brennan, Michael McEniff, Paul Murphy; Ciaran McCaughey (0-1) Gary Clancy; Shane McGowan, Thomas Hourihane (0-1), Diarmuid Spratt; Cian McEniff, Christy Keaney 0-1 Jamie Brennan 0-3.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy).