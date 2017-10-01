AODH RUADH V MALIN: Aodh Ruadh promoted after easy win over Malin

Aodh Ruadh are back in Division One football after a comprehensive win over Malin in Fr. Tierney Park.

Aodh Ruadh 4-13

Malin 1-9



David McGurrin was the star of the show for the home side, hitting 2-4, in what was an open game of football.

Aodh Ruadh had the breeze in the opening half and made full us of it. Jason Granaghan had them on the board on 10 seconds and even though Darren Mullarkey levelled, David McGurrin, who was on fire in the opening half, hit two in quick succession.

Brendan McLaughlin converted a free for Malin, but Aodh Ruadh were relentless. Conor Patton first timed over the crossbar before Damien Cleary came forward. His cross was palmed goalward by Seamus Kane but came back off the crossbar, but Shane McGrath was following up to find the range from about a foot range.

Seamus Kane and David McGurrin added points before Stephen McLaughlin availed of a slip at the other end to fist over.

David McGurrin had his fourth point on 20 minutes, wriggling free to hit his effort with his left that almost crept in under the crossbar.

But Malin got back in the contest when a ball over the top found Brendan McLaughlin and he calmly found the net to cut the lead to 1-7 to 1-3.

Darren Mullarkey cut the lead to three while Shane McGrath hit the sidenetting at the other side.

The second goal did arrive for the home side as Damien Cleary again made the incision and Seamus Kane found David McGurrin to power home just before the break. But there was time for Mossy Byrne to launch a great point for Malin and Aodh Ruadh added a third goal as Philip Patton found Conor Patton in space and he crossed for Michael Sticky Ward to palm home and leave it Aodh Ruadh 3-7, Malin 1-5 at the break.

Stephen McLaughlin blazed over after 10 seconds of the restart but Aodh Ruadh struck for a fourth goal after a mistake in the Malin defence, David McGurrin finishing.

Philip Patton added two to a Brendan McLaughlin free to leave it 4-9 to 1-7 after just five minutes of the new half.

Patton added two more as the gave fizzed out. Malin had a great goal chance but it came back off the crossbar before Paul McLaughloin pointed the resultant free.

Aodh Ruadh lost substitute Diarmuid McInerney to injury in the final eight minutes but they were comfortable at that stage.

Stephen McLaughlin was denied late on by Peter Boyle and the 'keeper went forward to convert a free a minute later as Jimmy White sounded the final whistle.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle (0-1,f); Conor Kelly, Damien Cleary, Michael Ward; Eamonn McGrath, Johnny Gallagher, Jason Granaghan (0-1); Darren Drummond, David Dolan; Philip Patton (0-4,3), Michael Sticky Ward (1-0), David McGurrin (2-4); Shane McGrath (1-0), Seamus Kane (0-2), Conor Patton (0-1). Subs, Nathan Boyle for M Ward ht; Diarmuid McInerney for M Sticky Ward 44; Daniel Warnock for McInerney 54; Callum O'Halloran for D Dolan 58

MALIN: Dara McLaughlin; Gary Farren, Damien Harkin, Conor Farren; Darren Mullarkey (0-2), Ciaran McColgan, Paul McLaughlin (0-1,f); Sean Kelly, Dan McDaid; Stephen McLaughlin (0-2), Seamus Doherty, Joe Doherty; Brendan McLaughlin (1-2,2f), Mossy Byrne (0-2), Christopher McLaughlin. Subs., Oisin McGonigle for McDaid 25; Conor Bambrick for J Doherty 49

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)